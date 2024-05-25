The theatre that is the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released some astonishing emails this week. They will leave you angry and cursing. You will read them thinking that somebody will be arrested any day soon but they never will.

Make sure you don’t amplify this first email, by sharing this article, because Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance really doesn’t want you to. In the email, Daszak hopes the ‘Fauci lying before congress’ story will go away, so long as ‘Rand Paul doesn’t amplify it too much’.

In the next tranche of emails, Anthony Fauci’s Senior Advisor, David Morens revealed that Fauci may have used “secret” back channels and private emails to hide official business from Freedom of Information requests.

Morens assured Peter Daszak that Fauci was trying to protect him because it protected Fauci’s own reputation.

A member of staff from the Freedom of Information team taught Morens how “to make emails disappear”.

It turns out Morens learnt his tricks from the head of the FOIA office, Marg Moore, who “also hates FOIAs”.

Morens often reiterated to Daszak and others, the need to use private Gmail accounts to avoid being FOIA’d.

After helping Daszak, Morens seems to ask him for “a kickback”. Daszak agrees but hopes “it doesn’t culminate in 5 years in Federal jail, or even Chinese ‘re-education camp’.

Morens told Daszak that they are “all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns, and if we did we wouldn’t put them in email and if we found them we’d delete them”.

In what universe are these people still walking around without being subjected to a criminal investigation? If I wrote an email saying that I hadn’t declared a £10 item sold on eBay on my tax return, I’d probably be in the police station tomorrow morning, followed by a stint at His Majesty’s pleasure (jail). But these guys are allowed to walk around as if the last four years had never happened.

