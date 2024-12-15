📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 43,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

How the federal government weaponised the bank secrecy act to spy on Americans. A Congressional investigation committee released an extremely concerning report this week that details how the US government has been monitoring American citizens through bank transactions, with an emphasis on citizens who have expressed conservative viewpoints. The new report has revealed that federal agencies have been working “hand-in-glove with financial institutions, obtaining virtually unchecked access to private financial data and testing out new methods and new technology to continue the financial surveillance of American citizens.” US intelligence agencies searched through records for terms like “Trump” and “MAGA” to target Americans who they believed may hold “extremist” views. The agencies searched for Americans who purchased religious texts, such as the Bible, and also labeled them extremists. Anyone expressing disdain for the COVID lockdowns, vaccines, open borders, or the deep state were placed on a watchlist. Again, the BSA was used as a premise to pull transactions placed by the individuals on this list.



💎 Fascinating Finds

The Opposite of Déjà Vu Exists And Is Even More Uncanny. The opposite of déjà vu is "jamais vu", when something you know to be familiar feels unreal or novel in some way.

Meet Willow, a state-of-the-art quantum chip. In benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would take a leading supercomputer over 10^25 years, far beyond the age of the universe(!).

Could Cold Compensate for Vitamin D Insufficiency? The cold exposure that coincides with the nadir in seasonal blood serum Vitamin D might compensate by stimulating mitochondrial production of ultraviolet light inside the cell, thus activating Vitamin D production inside brown fat cells.

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down. During an experiment by Apollo Research, ChatGPT engaged in covert actions, such as trying to disable its oversight mechanisms and move data to avoid replacement. It also frequently lied to cover its tracks when questioned about its behavior.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.” Richard Lindzen

🎞️ Worth Watching

Leaked audio from 2016 hears US Secretary of State, John Kerry, say that the US doesn’t have the basis to attack Syria unless they stretch it way beyond the law. He says the US have been putting in an extraordinary amount of arms into the country but the Russians have changed the equation.

🔒 Paid Content

🥊 Quick Hits

Old Europe is gripped by a delusion. Get real before it’s too late. The West is living in a fantasy land of free money. Our friends watch in horror, our enemies in delight.

Orbán calls Putin to discuss ending Ukraine war. The Hungarian and Russian leaders reportedly spoke about finding a diplomatic route to peace in Ukraine.

Treasury Department Announces Disbursement of $20 Billion Loan to Benefit Ukraine, To Be Repaid with Proceeds Earned from Immobilized Russian Sovereign Assets. “These funds – paid for by the windfall proceeds earned from Russia’s own immobilized assets – will provide Ukraine a critical infusion of support as it defends its country against an unprovoked war of aggression,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

The New York Times’ Long History of Backing US Coups. “The Paper of Record” has supported virtually every U.S.-backed coup since 1945 and the end of World War Two.

Oil, Power, and Statecraft: The Geopolitics of Energy in a Changing World. The collapse of Iran’s land bridge supply lines could reshape the dynamics of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict and undermine Iran’s regional power. This in turn links to the Ukraine war and broader global geopolitics, including China’s quest for oil security. Russia has now lost its only position of power in the Mediterranean which it gained in 2015.

The Daniel Penny trial has exposed the moral rot of the left. The speed with which this case was racialised speaks to a deep ideological sickness in ‘progressive’ circles.

OpenAI whistleblower found dead in San Francisco apartment. Suchir Balaji, 26, claimed the company broke copyright law.

Why NHS staff are shunning the vaccines. NHS staff are boycotting covid and flu vaccinations while the government is busy promoting them to the public in a television and radio campaign.

Biden HHS Extends Covid Vaccine Liability Shield Through 2029. The US Department of Health and Human Services is extending through 2029 liability protections for those producing and administering Covid-19 vaccines, in a move to guard against future potential health emergencies.

New Study: Achieving A ‘Net Zero’ Emissions Policy Would Have A ‘Negligible’ 0.28°C Climate Effect. Cost-benefit analyses affirm it would be better to abandon Net Zero policy initiatives and instead “do nothing” about greenhouse gas emissions.

The Dark Side of Offshore Wind. New York and New Jersey's turbines could devastate local habitats.

👀 In Case You Missed It

In Syria, militias armed by the Pentagon fight those armed by the CIA. 2016 - The fighting has intensified over the last two months, as CIA-armed units and Pentagon-armed ones have repeatedly shot at each other while maneuvering through contested territory on the northern outskirts of Aleppo.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Climate crisis deepens with 2024 ‘certain’ to be hottest year on record. The Guardian says “fossil fuel emissions must fall by 45% by 2030 to have a chance of limiting heating to 1.5C.”

