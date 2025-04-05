📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 59,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Treasury’s Bessent blames ‘Mag 7’ stocks for market plunge...

Deutsche Bank warns of looming dollar confidence crisis and euro shock...

Trump’s tariffs are essential for strategic economic competition...

Police arrest 30 people daily over ‘offensive’ online messages...

Woman jailed 31 months for a tweet, sparking outrage over UK justice...

Online Safety Act already weaponized against dissenting platforms...

‘Connotation policing’ rises as state punishes inferred speech meanings...

New research suggests Irish Neolithic tombs weren’t just for the elite...

Experts say Iran’s nuclear posturing is stalling tactic to avoid pressure...

China’s Iranian oil imports hit record high amid US sanctions talks...

EU admits to funding climate propaganda targeting political opponents...

Federal Reserve enriches elites while evading scrutiny...

Oil prices crash 10% amid global trade tensions...

Study links mRNA COVID jabs to inflammatory responses and cancer risk...

Yes, climate change is real—but it’s complicated…

The ‘fascism professor’ fleeing the US to the Ukraine of North America…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Blind Spot: Why Science Cannot Ignore Human Experience by Adam Frank, Marcelo Gleiser & Evan Thompson

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: