The AI Energy Wars move from Iran to Russia & Today's Must-Reads (18 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
US and Iran to sign 14-point memorandum…
Hormuz reopening may have permanently altered the world economy…
How BLM ideology has quietly captured British policing…
Calls grow to scrap the Equality Act entirely…
Starmer’s “child-safety” social media ban is a digital ID checkpoint…
Anthropic’s export controls followed a dispute over Korean telecom access…
Nobody is asking where AI’s electricity will actually come from…
Trump warns oil reserves could run out in four weeks…
UK foodbank growth reveals a very British famine…
“Water bankruptcy” is the latest fear-based control narrative…
Nearly half a million Britons report Covid jab side effects…
AI-designed coronavirus vaccine raises DNA contamination concerns…
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