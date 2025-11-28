Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

‘You should do things because they’re right. Not because gods say so. They might say something different another time.’

No sacred cow is left unskewered in this intriguing installment in Sir Terry Pratchett’s internationally bestselling Discworld series, a divinely funny take on organized religion, petty gods, and the corrupting thirst for power.



Religion is a competitive business in the Discworld.



Everyone has their own opinion and their own gods, of every shape and size - all fighting for faith, followers, and a place at the top.



So when the great god Om accidentally manifests himself as a lowly tortoise, stripped of all divine power, it’s clear he’s become less important than he realised.



In such instances, you need an acolyte, and fast. Enter Brutha, the Chosen One - or at least the only One available.



He wants peace, justice and love - but that’s hard to achieve in a world where religion means power, and corruption reigns supreme . . .



The Discworld novels can be read in any order, but Small Gods is a standalone.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share