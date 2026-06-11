Top Stories

Terror watchdog says migration should be a national security concern…

Labour moves to censor social media “in times of crisis.”…

Inside the White House panic over the Epstein files…

US hits Iranian reservoirs, leaving 20,000 without water in searing heat…

Three Indian nationals killed in US attack on tanker…

China planted a secret tracking device on the PM’s car…

Car bomb kills senior Russian military official near Moscow…

Canada moves to ban social media for under-16s…

Trump negotiating sweeping federal censorship of the internet…

Trump claims US secretly moved 100 million barrels through Hormuz…

Labour to pay firms £5,000 per foreign worker amid youth jobs crisis…

LA wildfire arsonist wanted “revenge on society,” prosecutors say…

Air conditioning saves more lives than all climate policies combined…

Parkinson’s disease rising in Texas farming communities linked to pesticides…

…and many more stories below.

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Editor’s Spotlight

Fully autonomous drones have killed human soldiers for the first time

New Scientist reports on the Ukrainians admitting that two years ago they used fully autonomous drones for the first time.

Ten of these so called “Terminator” quadcopter drones were released on the front-line without any human supervision. No communication links, no live video or video recordings, nothing. The drones just took off, flew three to five kilometres and then returned 10 minutes later. No human had instructed the drone on who to kill, nor had they been informed before or after the kill.

“We just launch it and we know everything will be dead – everything that will be found there in this particular area will be dead,”

Once the drones had returned, the Ukrainian military surveyed the area and said “victims included “a couple of soldiers, one truck.” Neither we nor they can verify this. Civilians may have been killed and we would never know. And the phrase “victims included,” certainly suggests others were killed.

According to the article, this was a one-off test and the drones were never used again. But do we really believe this?

We all knew this was going to happen. We all knew it probably was already happening. But we also all knew that once the genie had been released, it would be impossible to return him to his bottle. Welcome to the future.

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Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Terror watchdog urges national security rethink on migration Jonathan Hall KC, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, argued that immigration should be treated as a national security issue in light of the Belfast knife attack by Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid. Hall warned that violence by newly arrived migrants is becoming more relevant to national stability, citing both trauma from conflict zones and potential for serious offences. He referenced similar concerns raised in US security discourse and criticised the lack of UK government response to such warnings.

Labour triggers Belfast attack censorship row as it sets out plans for new crackdown on social media content ‘in times of crisis’ Technology secretary Liz Kendall has unveiled plans to amend online safety laws to allow regulator Ofcom to impose a crackdown at times of heightened social and political tension.

Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files The Epstein crisis had exposed something that some of Trump’s closest advisers spent months refusing to see. The president could break institutions, redirect the federal government against his enemies and bring the world’s richest men into the Oval Office bearing tribute. But he could not, it turned out, make Jeffrey Epstein disappear.

Three of four Republicans who forced the release of the Epstein files are now out of jobs With GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s embarrassing fifth-place finish in the South Carolina gubernatorial primary Tuesday, three of the four House Republicans who forced the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files will soon no longer hold elected office.

Defense industry leaders preparing to meet with Trump as worries over missile supply grow The president is expected to press the leaders to find ways to swiftly increase production of weaponry for the Pentagon

Iran attacks US bases, closes strait after Trump strikes The escalation came after the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had carried out strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, describing the operations as acts of “self-defense” amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Thousands of Iranians left without water in searing heat after US hits reservoirs Some 20,000 residents lost access to safe drinking water after the strikes damaged two reservoirs in Sirik

Three Indian nationals killed in US attack on tanker as Iran and Washington continue strikes The leader of the International Maritime Organisation, a United Nations agency, condemned the attack on the Settebello. The IMO says that since the start of the war, there have been 43 attacks on international shipping in the area.

China put secret tracking device on the PM’s car four years ago The bug is believed to have been found in a sealed part of the vehicle imported from China.

Car bomb kills senior Russian military official near Moscow An explosive device planted underneath a BMW detonated at about 5.30am on Tuesday as Col Damir Davydov was driving near his home in the city of Balashikha

Technology

Canada introduces bill to ban social media for under-16s Canada is seeking to ban social media accounts for children under 16 with a new bill. The government also wants to regulate AI chatbots.

Trump Moves to Deeply Censor the Entire Internet According to new reporting by Axios, the Trump administration is negotiating with key senators in an effort to shoehorn a massive legislation package which would limit states’ abilities to regulate AI in exchange for placing broad federal limits on digital speech.

Finance/Economy/Energy

Ten Reasons Oil Is Still Below $100 a Barrel The oil market has remained soft, with prices below $100 a barrel, despite the war in Iran causing a massive oil shock. Several factors are contributing to the lower prices, including China’s reduced oil imports, demand destruction, and oil still leaving the Strait of Hormuz through bypass pipelines and tankers.

Trump says U.S. secretly moved more than 100 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz Trump said the clandestine oil flows are one of the reasons that crude prices have not surged higher.

Labour to pay British firms £5k per foreign worker while nation’s youths battle jobs crisis ‘This will be a disaster for young British workers who already face the worst jobs market in a generation,’ critics warned

Man-Made Climate Change

Accused LA wildfire arsonist wanted ‘revenge on society’, prosecutors say as trial opens The Palisades fire, the most destructive wildfires in city history, tore through roughly 23,000 acres, incinerating thousands of buildings and killing 12 people.

Air Conditioning Saves More Lives Than Climate Policies Ever Will The EU heat-death total is more than the total U.S. deaths annually from gun violence (44,447 for all of 2024). EU bureaucrats would rather kill people than drill for oil, burn coal, build more nuclear power plants, or do any number of other things to create energy abundance and lower prices. Meanwhile, you can bet none of the green bureaucrats in the EU will sit in non-air-conditioned offices during the sweltering summer.

Health

Poisoned in the fields of the Rio Grande Valley: Parkinson’s advances in the agricultural heart of Texas The neurological disease has been repeatedly linked to exposure to certain pesticides widely used on crops in the southeastern Texas borderlands

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Fascinating Finds

A Lost World Almost as Big as Mars May Have Once Orbited Our Sun The latest evidence for the size of this potentially first-generation protoplanet comes from something much smaller: a meteorite weighing only about half a kilogram (1 pound).

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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