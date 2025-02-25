Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

In Defense of Julian Assange by Tariq Ali

A wide range of distinguished contributors, many of them in original pieces, here set out the story of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, the importance of their work, and the dangers for us all in the persecution they face.

In Defense of Julian Assange is a vivid, vital intervention into one of the most important political issues of our day.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

