In Defense of Julian Assange by Tariq Ali
A wide range of distinguished contributors, many of them in original pieces, here set out the story of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, the importance of their work, and the dangers for us all in the persecution they face.
In Defense of Julian Assange is a vivid, vital intervention into one of the most important political issues of our day.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
Big time soft spot for voices that were fiercest defenders of Julian Assange, many were targeted as well.. abso-frigging-lutely an incredible chorus who are the best of humanity.
Guilty of Journalism ~ The Political Case Against Julian Assange by Kevin Gozstola
Kevin Gozstola, unsung hero who began as a peach faced kid couch surfing to have a seat in the courtroom for Manning Trial and report the case that corp news ignored and advocating for WikiLeaks and whistleblowers still.. https://gosztola.substack.com/
Kevin is the document ninja and story of lawfare and crimes by global political cabals is a story scant few could attempt to tell.. flippin adore him.. link love for Project Censored too so pretty please no Bezos/Amazon links!! <3 https://www.project-censored.org/shop/p/guilty-of-journalism-the-political-case-against-julian-assange