📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 75,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Why Trump’s White House renovations don’t focus on what’s underground…

Ukraine hints peace talks are closer than anyone expected…

Britain’s free speech laws unravel…

MTG quits Congress after shocking rift with Trump…

Inside the strangely cordial Mamdani–Trump face-to-face meeting…

Is global technocracy advancing—or collapsing under its own myth?

FBI’s new drone ambitions raise unsettling surveillance questions…

Border Patrol’s latest tactic pushes surveillance into your driveway…

CDC ends all monkey research…

Is the Gulf Stream collapsing? Climate panic meets hard science…

Renewables hype meets a harsh reality few will acknowledge…

Covid Inquiry theatrics obscure the real failures that mattered…

U.S. banks drop Argentina rescue plan…

RFK Jr. says he ordered CDC autism-language change…

How U.S. health agencies hid serious vaccine safety signals…

Canada’s vaccine mandate evidence undermined by massive data flaws…

and much, much more

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Polycentric Republic: A theory of civil order for free and diverse societies by David Thunder

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

** A regular reminder that whenever a headline has two links, the first is the paywalled version and the second is the free, archived version. If a link does not work - message me in the comments below and I will help resolve the issue **