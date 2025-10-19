📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 19 October 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

📖 This Week’s Top Book

Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons by Kris Newby

🎞️ Worth Watching

AN INCONVENIENT STUDY - FEATURE FILM In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day... until now.

🥊 Quick Hits

Moscow’s Venezuela Deal Signals Deeper Military, Energy Ties — and a New Geopolitical Flashpoint President Vladimir Putin has forwarded to the State Duma a treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation with Venezuela, a step Moscow says follows routine diplomatic practice — but one that analysts in the region interpret as a deliberate move to secure energy assets, expand military ties and counter mounting U.S. pressure in the Caribbean basin.

How the CCP duped Britain - A Chinese mega-embassy would imperil democracy A quiet and insidious transformation is underway in Britain. Under the nose of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is courting elites in business and media, cultivating donors close to Westminster, honing pipelines of dependency in academia and politics, and keeping a close watch on those who shape public understanding of China. Beijing’s intentions go beyond stealing secrets; it is seeking to steer Britain towards Party priorities, soften its defences, and hollow democratic norms from within.

The Technocratic Trump Administration: The Public-Private Partnership Donald Trump’s return to the White House has seen him partner with a number of Technocrats on public-private partnerships, setting the stage for the incoming Technocratic Surveillance State.

The Surveillance Empire That Tracked World Leaders, a Vatican Enemy, and Maybe You Inside the hidden world of First Wap, whose untraceable tech has targeted politicians, journalists, celebrities, and activists around the globe.

The book-burners have taken over the publishing house Sensitivity readers and ultra-woke staff are censoring works that deviate from ‘progressive’ dogma.

Nonprofits Cruelly Normalize Poverty for Climate Virtue The last two decades should have been a period of accelerating economic development for Africa, South America and much of Asia.

Sh*t Is Breaking... And It’s Going To Get Worse So here we are: a massive flight from fiat, reflected in gold’s surge and likely indicating the U.S. creditworthiness in jeopardy, combined with one of the stock market’s most fragile sectors — regional banking — finally cracking.

The Carbon Conundrum: Did Earth’s Greenest Periods Demand High CO2? A “green Earth” is inextricably linked to high atmospheric CO₂ concentrations

Inside the Henry Ford Vaccine Controversy When an unpublished study from one of America’s most respected hospital networks surfaced in the US Senate last month, it reignited a fierce debate in medicine: are vaccinated children healthier than unvaccinated children? Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

Mysterious ‘dent’ in Earth’s magnetic field explodes in size Known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), the region has expanded by an area nearly twice the size of Texas since 2014, and it is also slowly shifting westward toward Africa, according to a new study.

AI, Health, and Health Care Today and Tomorrow AI will disrupt every part of health and health care delivery in the coming years. Given the many long-standing problems in health care, this disruption represents an incredible opportunity. However, the odds that this disruption will improve health for all will depend heavily on the creation of an ecosystem capable of rapid, efficient, robust, and generalizable knowledge about the consequences of these tools on health.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions