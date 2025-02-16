📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 52,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Inside the People’s Vaccine Inquiry – Part 6. Dr James Royle is a Consultant Colorectal Surgeon within the NHS. His clinical observations on ‘the pandemic of fear’, the lockdown policy and its impact on medicine and public health, then the vaccine (exit) roll out which followed, that he communicates in his video, quietly but authoritatively given, are a devastating indictment of these policies. ‘It was therefore no surprise to me that my elective cancer mortality rate went form one death in my first five years as a consultant to six mortalities within 30 days. Five non-covid, three of these sudden cardiac deaths.’

DOGE is not radical enough - America is facing financial ruin. In foreign policy alone, the first few weeks of Donald Trump’s second term have been bewildering: radical, revolutionary even, smashing decades of settled policy at a stroke. Yet listen to observers across the political spectrum, and all this pales compared to what’s happening inside America’s borders. Given USAID alone boasted an annual budget of $40 billion, it’s clear change is coming, and that’s before Elon Musk’s outfit gets to the $500 billion of government spending supposedly “unauthorised” by Congress. Yet if the Right heralds the demise of the pen-pushers, and their liberal opponents fear the rise of an American Caesar, the truth is far less impressive. Whatever the sluggishness of DC’s civil servants, DOGE barely scratches the surface of government spending. Musk is conducting the administrative equivalent of scrambling about for change behind the sofa. After all, the government today runs a deficit close to $2 trillion a year. To fund this deficit, it borrows roughly $10 billion each and every day. Even the most generous accounting of what Musk and Trump have achieved so far boils down to a few hours of US debt. And that’s if they can defend it all in court, and make it stick — and there’s no guarantee of that. DOGE, in short, is a gimmick. Any meaningful control of US government spending can’t be attained through bureaucratic jiu-jitsu or legal trickery. To really cut the deficit, Trump would either have to literally crown himself king and abolish the Constitution, or else go to Congress and get them to actually do the job the Founding Fathers gave them. But Trump can’t do either of these things. Even if Congress weren’t such a mess, a massive fiscal crisis is approaching, and Trump seems destined to be president when it arrives.



Watch JD Vance’s speech that European elites branded ‘dangerous’, ‘misinformed’, ‘pro-Putin’ and an ‘attack on Europe’.

Wuhan Bioweapons Scientist Blows Whistle: Covid Was ‘Engineered’ to Depopulate. Wuhan bioweapons scientist Chao Shan made the explosive claim during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) reporter Jennifer Zeng.

The Most Dramatic Narrative Shift in Modern History. The Covid operation was an audacious global attempt to deploy all the power of government – in all the directions from and to which it flowed – in service of a goal never before attempted in history. To say that it failed is the understatement of the century. What it did was unleash fires of fury the world over, and whole legacy systems are in the process of burning down.

Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration. As we approach the third week of Donald Trump’s 2nd presidential term, it is once again clear that Peter Thiel is having an outsized influence on the administration.

FBI finds secret JFK assassination records after Trump order. The FBI just discovered about 2,400 records tied to President Kennedy's assassination that were never provided to a board tasked with reviewing and disclosing the documents.

Huge USAF B52s land at RAF Fairford with rumours more bombers on the way. Nothing official has yet been confirmed by the United States Air Force about the latest arrivals.

Age Of Transparency: We Need Mass Surveillance Of Governments Instead Of Citizens. It is time for this archaic form of governance to end. It’s time to do away with feudal tyranny and move on to a better future where total transparency of government is the norm. It should not be considered a revolutionary act to audit the system, it should be expected. The actions of DOGE should be permanently engraved as a standard of western civilization.

Why They Really Hate Elon Musk. As Elon Musk takes on federal agencies, the Washington establishment is trying to frame him as an unelected plutocrat using government to help himself and other rich people at the expense of the poor. But these labels apply much more accurately to the establishment itself.

The Dark Money Behind the Trans Movement. Jennifer Bilek, an investigative journalist, has revealed the extent to which the transgender industry has been bankrolled by incredibly wealthy donors who have poured huge amounts of cash into this industry. Who are these donors, and what kind of financial clout do they wield?

Critical race theory is more insidious than even most conservatives realize. The much-maligned ideology is not “radical” or “left-wing” – it’s a tool of elitist control.

DOGE as Class War. What we’re seeing is the latest battle in a long war between two factions of the American elite. The working class are just extras on the set—moral props in a struggle that has nothing to do with them.

More Americans on Ozempic go BLIND as doctors sound alarm over startling side effect. Experts have sounded the alarm about blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic leaving users blind.

The LA fires were man-made, but not like they say. Ninety-seven percent of fires between 1992 and 2012 had a human ignition source, according to a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

False individual patient data and zombie randomised controlled trials submitted to Anaesthesia. The review of individual patient data of submitted randomised controlled trials revealed false data in 44%.

I’m a Democrat politician. This is why I sterilised myself after Trump’s election. Laurie Pohutsky, 36, opens up on decision to voluntarily forgo having children rather than raising them under new Republican government.

Russia’s plasma engine could reach Mars in 30 days, drastically reduce space travel time. This engine utilizes hydrogen as fuel, accelerating charged particles—electrons and protons—to a remarkable speed of 100 km/s (62 miles/s).

Indigenous Village Estimated To Be 11,000 Years Old – Discovered Near Sturgeon Lake. An archaeological discovery near Sturgeon Lake First Nation is reshaping history and challenging narratives about early Indigenous civilizations in North America.

Mysterious tunnels sketched by Leonardo da Vinci are DISCOVERED after 500 years. A series of mysterious tunnels first sketched by da Vinci around 1495 have now been discovered beneath the Sforza Castle in Milan.

