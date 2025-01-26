📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 48,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez tells the WEF “to end anonymity on social media” by linking accounts to a “European digital identity wallet”.

Forty-five years of registration statistics, proving vaccination to be both useless and dangerous. In two parts / By Alfred R. Wallace.

How Labeling Cartels ‘Terrorists’ Could Hurt the U.S. Economy. The NYT says “isolating U.S. companies from cartel activities could be almost impossible given that the criminal groups operate in sectors like agriculture and tourism, leaving some American businesses vulnerable to sanctions.”

There’s a New Way to Count Prime Numbers. A new proof has brought mathematicians one step closer to understanding the hidden order of those “atoms of arithmetic,” the prime numbers.

The Curious Case of King Gilgamesh Tomb. Much of the work on the dig site for King Gilgamesh was stopped in 2003 due to Operation Iraqi Freedom, which began on the 20th March and involved sending many troops into the country.

Earth’s magnetic north pole is on the move, and scientists just updated its position. Over the past few decades, magnetic north’s movement has been unprecedented — it dramatically sped up, then in a more recent twist rapidly slowed — though scientists can’t explain the underlying cause behind the magnetic field’s unusual behavior.

The universe is unknowable from within it. Humanity’s search for a theory of everything is one of the motivating forces behind the whole scientific endeavour. But is it possible for an observer within the universe to know everything about the universe? Philosopher of science JB Manchak here argues that we cannot know the structure of all of spacetime from any specific point within it – and this is the case even if we somehow collected all the possible perspectives, from every point in the universe. Due to arguments made available by Einstein’s general relativity, we cannot know the universe from within it.

