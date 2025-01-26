Sunday's Standout Stories - This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 20-26 January 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 48,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 26 January 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
🗣 Quality Quotes
“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Martin Luther King Jr.
📖 Today’s Book
The Age of Debt Bubbles: An Analysis of Debt Crises, Asset Bubbles and Monetary Policy by Max Rangeley
🎞️ Worth Watching
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez tells the WEF “to end anonymity on social media” by linking accounts to a “European digital identity wallet”.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
Trump’s inauguration could shatter the old oligarchy.
The cultural elites got a free ride under Biden. That ends now.
Starmer’s Car Crash Press Conference on Southport ‘Coverup’.
There was no explanation for why terror charges including details of the Al-Qaeda bomb manual and production of ricin were brought long after the incident.
Child Sacrifice and Our Desire to Ignore It.
Despite our trappings of technology, we have proven incapable of addressing even the most basic of society’s essential functions – protecting children. Until we act, vote, and speak to fix this, we should stop pretending these crimes are confined to any ‘other’ group or system of belief.
Why Joe Biden Had to Pardon Anthony Fauci.
Biden‘s last-minute pardon of Anthony Fauci was not done to spare an "innocent" person from abuse by dishonest politicians. Biden likely did it to prevent an investigation into Fauci's actions and background, which could have proved damaging for the political establishment.
Covid censorship and the shame of supine doctors.
While the government, pharmaceutical companies and the regulators could perhaps be expected to follow their chosen route and to deny and hide their mistakes, what was most telling, and profoundly disappointing, was the action taken by the medical profession on the front line.
Inside the lavish £242million 'doomsday' bunker where the ultra-rich elite will retreat if WW3 breaks out.
US-based company SAFE has unveiled plans to build a luxury fortress in Virginia, just outside Washington in the US, where a $300million (£242million) bunker will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster.
The Stargate Is Open: Enter The Sand Gods.
If Larry Ellison’s AI gives you an “ironclad” diagnosis of, say, CANCER and makes a special mRNA/DNA vaccine for you, the machine will roll up your sleeve and ram the needle into your arm. There will be no second opinion. There will be no appeal. There will be no exemption. Don’t even think about what will happen to you if you refuse.
Hundreds in hospital with serious reactions to fat jabs as numbers surge 46% in a month - and nearly 400 have now needed treatment.
Around half a million Britons are now thought to be using the medication, which can help them lose up to 20 per cent of their bodyweight in just a few months.
Lazy Thinking: How Memes Get Oil All Wrong.
One of the biggest misconceptions about oil is that supply is shrinking because of depletion and that reserve additions are not enough to prevent a supply shortage in the near future.
Vaccine Injuries Don’t Wake Everyone Up.
Why do some vaccine-injured people accept what happened to them, but others don’t?
Untested – the mass-produced covid vaccines that skipped clinical trials.
This article delves into how the critical manufacturing switch occurred, why it went largely unchallenged, and implications for public health, safety, and regulatory accountability.
New Study: Globally, 30% Of Modern Forests Have Not Warmed…50% Of Treelines Have Not Advanced.
Scientists presumably intending to report unusual modern warming in response to anthropogenic activities actually indicate all or nearly all modern warming and treeline advances at a Rocky Mountain ice patch site occurred from the 1910s to the 1940s.
Climate spending costs the world more than climate change does.
The economic damage climate change will do is dwarfed by the cost of addressing it. Voters are catching on.
The Climate Hoax.
The real question is, do you believe your own eyes or the report of a government-funded academic whose salary depends on providing evidence of warming?
👀 In Case You Missed It
Forty-five years of registration statistics, proving vaccination to be both useless and dangerous. In two parts / By Alfred R. Wallace.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
How Labeling Cartels ‘Terrorists’ Could Hurt the U.S. Economy.
The NYT says “isolating U.S. companies from cartel activities could be almost impossible given that the criminal groups operate in sectors like agriculture and tourism, leaving some American businesses vulnerable to sanctions.”
💎 Fascinating Finds
There’s a New Way to Count Prime Numbers.
A new proof has brought mathematicians one step closer to understanding the hidden order of those “atoms of arithmetic,” the prime numbers.
The Curious Case of King Gilgamesh Tomb.
Much of the work on the dig site for King Gilgamesh was stopped in 2003 due to Operation Iraqi Freedom, which began on the 20th March and involved sending many troops into the country.
Earth’s magnetic north pole is on the move, and scientists just updated its position.
Over the past few decades, magnetic north’s movement has been unprecedented — it dramatically sped up, then in a more recent twist rapidly slowed — though scientists can’t explain the underlying cause behind the magnetic field’s unusual behavior.
The universe is unknowable from within it.
Humanity’s search for a theory of everything is one of the motivating forces behind the whole scientific endeavour. But is it possible for an observer within the universe to know everything about the universe? Philosopher of science JB Manchak here argues that we cannot know the structure of all of spacetime from any specific point within it – and this is the case even if we somehow collected all the possible perspectives, from every point in the universe. Due to arguments made available by Einstein’s general relativity, we cannot know the universe from within it.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
“Biden likely did it to prevent an investigation into Fauci's actions and background, which could have proved damaging for the political establishment.”
Well, as I understand it, he can still be *investigated* (e.g. subpoenaed in various proceedings). And he doesn’t now have a license to commit new crimes. So let’s suppose he’s testifying, under oath, and he’s asked “Did you lie to Congress about X?” He can no longer remain silent under the protection of the 5th Amendment since he’s immune from prosecution for his past crimes (and thus nothing he says can be incriminating). But if he says he didn’t lie under oath when he did, that’s a new crime.
The Spainish PM can kiss my ass! What a control freak idiot! 😀
The climate always changes and we all know that. Overall, due to a focus on the environment the air, water and forest are all cleaner in the US and I imagine Europe too. However, in regards to addressing “man made climate change” it’s a hoax. Just look who Is getting rich from it, and who gets more power, and it tells you all you need to know. I’m glad people are catching on - and thank goodness Trump won. 🏆
Fauci is an evil man - he and Joe are getting close to the ultimate judge. I think that’s the ultimate punishment they will get for years of nefarious deeds.