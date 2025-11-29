📰 Reaching over 75,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Second U.S. strike ordered on already-downed vessel, killing survivors…

White House tells U.S. diplomats to gather data in Britain on migrant crime…

Ukraine elite turned billions in foreign aid into personal gold slush fund…

Europe’s leaders fear peace more than war…

Tucker Carlson asks: What caused the strange death of England?

London’s demographic shift is unprecedented in peacetime…

Rockefeller Foundation teams with MrBeast to influence youth…

Dynamic pricing is here — say goodbye to fixed prices…

Sweden’s green pension bets implode…

China creating new deadly virus variants…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Man and His Symbols by Carl G. Jung

🔒 Upgrade to Read the Full Briefing

👉 Become a Paid Subscriber — Free 7-Day Trial

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Substack Introduces ID Checks to Comply with UK Censorship Law By now, you’ve probably realized the internet is being slowly fitted into a digital checkpoint. Substack, that cozy digital home where newsletter authors rant, muse, and argue about everything from politics to fan fiction of 19th-century philosophers, is the latest to be roped into the bureaucratic puppet show known as the UK’s Online Safety Act. And the British government has decided that if you’re reading a mildly spicy newsletter, you must first present identification. No, really. To access some of the platform’s content, you may soon have to upload a selfie and a government-issued ID. What this means for readers in the UK is simple: prepare to be interrupted. You’re sitting down to read your favorite newsletter. Maybe it’s political commentary, maybe it’s a writer who occasionally uses words like “orgasmic” while referring to cake. Either way, you click. And boom. Content blurred, comment section blocked, and your feed now behind a velvet rope manned by an algorithm with a clipboard.

‘World War Three is being fought’ and ‘the future of humanity is at stake’, Pope warns In his first overseas speech since he was made the leader of the Catholic world in May, the American pope said that ‘ambitions and choices that trample on justice and peace’ were throwing the world into chaos. He told political leaders in Turkey that the world was experiencing ‘a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fuelled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power’.



🎞️ Worth Watching

Only Tyrants remove Trial by Jury - Labour are sinister! Barrister Barrett explains the history of Trial by Jury and why it matters so much! Defend it!

🥊 Quick Hits

Refer a friend

💎 Fascinating Finds

‘A step-change’: tech firms battle for undersea dominance with submarine drones As navies seek to counter submarines and protect cables, startups and big defence companies fight to lead market

Unexpected ‘Zigzag’ Structures Discovered in Earth’s Magnetic Field A strange phenomenon thought to only exist near the Sun has been detected in Earth’s magnetic field for the first time. The discovery could help scientists forecast the impact of geomagnetic storms more accurately. Share

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions