Substack now requires photo ID to read some content | Pope says we are in WW3 & Today's Must-Reads (29 November 2025)
🔥 Top Stories
Second U.S. strike ordered on already-downed vessel, killing survivors…
White House tells U.S. diplomats to gather data in Britain on migrant crime…
Ukraine elite turned billions in foreign aid into personal gold slush fund…
Europe’s leaders fear peace more than war…
Tucker Carlson asks: What caused the strange death of England?
London’s demographic shift is unprecedented in peacetime…
Rockefeller Foundation teams with MrBeast to influence youth…
Dynamic pricing is here — say goodbye to fixed prices…
Sweden’s green pension bets implode…
China creating new deadly virus variants…
…and many more stories below.
📖 Today’s Book
Man and His Symbols by Carl G. Jung
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Substack Introduces ID Checks to Comply with UK Censorship Law
By now, you’ve probably realized the internet is being slowly fitted into a digital checkpoint.
Substack, that cozy digital home where newsletter authors rant, muse, and argue about everything from politics to fan fiction of 19th-century philosophers, is the latest to be roped into the bureaucratic puppet show known as the UK’s Online Safety Act.
And the British government has decided that if you’re reading a mildly spicy newsletter, you must first present identification. No, really.
To access some of the platform’s content, you may soon have to upload a selfie and a government-issued ID.
What this means for readers in the UK is simple: prepare to be interrupted. You’re sitting down to read your favorite newsletter. Maybe it’s political commentary, maybe it’s a writer who occasionally uses words like “orgasmic” while referring to cake.
Either way, you click. And boom. Content blurred, comment section blocked, and your feed now behind a velvet rope manned by an algorithm with a clipboard.
‘World War Three is being fought’ and ‘the future of humanity is at stake’, Pope warns
In his first overseas speech since he was made the leader of the Catholic world in May, the American pope said that ‘ambitions and choices that trample on justice and peace’ were throwing the world into chaos.
He told political leaders in Turkey that the world was experiencing ‘a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fuelled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power’.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Only Tyrants remove Trial by Jury - Labour are sinister!
Barrister Barrett explains the history of Trial by Jury and why it matters so much! Defend it!
🥊 Quick Hits
US military carried out second strike killing survivors on a suspected drug boat that had already been attacked
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered the military prior to the operation to ensure the strike killed everyone on board, but it’s not clear if he knew there were survivors prior to the second strike.
White House Tells US Diplomats to Collect Migrant Crime Data in Britain
The Trump administration is telling US diplomats in Britain to review “human rights abuses” committed by migrants, with an internal memo claiming Brits have been “let down” on immigration by both the Tories and Labour. Similar instructions were shared to embassies across Europe, Canada, Australia and Canada, although the UK was singled out as an outlier.
The Money Mystery Out of Ukraine Has Finally Arrived… and It’s Plated in Solid Gold
While Ukrainian families burn furniture to survive sixteen-hour blackouts, the presidential circle treated $175 billion in U.S. assistance and hundreds of billions more from Europe, as a private slush fund, shielded by martial law and the endless refrain that “democracy is at stake.”
Europe’s Leaders Have No Strategy for Peace
It is by now clear that European leaders prefer the war in Ukraine to continue, that they fear peace (a “quick” one anyway), that many believe Europe is already at war and seem “gung ho” to turn it into a shooting war, and that they are obsessed with inflicting defeat on Russia. Far less clear is why they think this way. Amid the whiplash of this year’s developments, an answer is emerging — a method to this madness.
Trump Says He’s Cancelling Executive Orders Signed by Biden Autopen
Presidential pardons, including those granted to members of Biden’s family and other political figures, could be challenged or rescinded.
Tucker Carlson: The strange death of England
Britain was the most powerful country in the history of the world. And then 25 years later, it was this kind of sad, soggy welfare state, which is, to some extent, what it still is, except maybe even a little bit worse. What happened?
London’s demographic change is unprecedented in peacetime
In 1975 the white British population of London was about 85 per cent. Today, fifty years later, it is just 37 per cent, and falling.
CIA cut deal bringing ‘Afghan Zero Unit’ fighters, including accused guardsman killer to the U.S.
The CIA helped bring thousands of its Afghan partner forces — called the “Zero Unit” — to the U.S. under Joe Biden’s watch, following the shambolic evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021. Now, one of those Afghan commandos stands accused of murdering a National Guard soldier on the streets of Washington, D.C.
Peter Mandelson’s lobbying firm hired by company linked to Chinese military
Global Counsel signed $3m contract with WuXi AppTec in Europe months after it was named in US national security drive
Rockefeller Foundation Partners With MrBeast To Target Youth With “Next-Gen” Propaganda
Dr. Rajiv J. Shah - former USAID administrator and onetime head of agricultural development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, now president of the Rockefeller Foundation - announced a “next-gen storytelling” partnership with the world’s top YouTube creator, MrBeast.
UK psychological warfare unit collaborated with Israeli army
The British army’s 77th brigade held secret exchanges with the IDF, leaked files reveal.
Make-up artists ‘used bodily fluids on Farage during BBC appearances’, insider claims
Historian and best-selling author Lisa Hilton, who has presented BBC TV documentaries, has made the extraordinary claim that Farage’s face was painted with deliberately contaminated brushes when appearing on its programmes.
Reeves on the brink over tax lies
Chancellor fighting for job after being accused of misleading public over ‘black hole’ she used to justify massive raid on workers
Goodbye, Price Tags. Hello, Dynamic Pricing.
Businesses increasingly are using algorithms to determine prices, and to rapidly adjust those prices throughout the day. This new technology is called dynamic pricing, and it’s poised to change the way businesses set and advertise their prices. Think of the ever-changing electronic signs at gas stations, but for everything.
The real black hole in Britain’s finances
Our uncompetitive system of government outsourcing is costing us billions. Tackling the inefficiency of state procurement would save taxpayers a fortune.
Sweden’s pension funds are squandering billions on retirement savings through green investments
Deep in northern Sweden, a fiscal experiment is collapsing, with dramatic consequences for retirement provisions. State pension funds channeled billions into risky climate projects, driven by ideology and political ambition. Now, massive losses are looming.
Despite Corona: China continues research – creating a new deadly virus
Scientists in China have reported the creation of a new virus. Virologists have constructed chimeras of bat viruses that exhibit up to a 10,000-fold increase in viral growth in the brain.
Denmark Cancels Climate Initiative After Feed Additive Makes Cattle Sick
Danish farms report milk fever, diarrhea, udder problems, fertility issues, and collapsing cows.
Philippus Aureolus Paracelsus and the Modern Medical Crisis
A profound gap has emerged between what frontline clinicians witness and what biomedical institutions insist upon.
Fear of AI Beats Climate Change in Aussie Poll
Aussies are more worried their toaster will become self aware than they are worried about climate change.
The cult that academic climate change research is trapped in
A whole culture has emerged around the manmade climate change agenda, suggesting that much of this research serves to reinforce ideological purposes rather than the true pursuit of scientific truth.
💎 Fascinating Finds
‘A step-change’: tech firms battle for undersea dominance with submarine drones
As navies seek to counter submarines and protect cables, startups and big defence companies fight to lead market
Unexpected ‘Zigzag’ Structures Discovered in Earth’s Magnetic Field
A strange phenomenon thought to only exist near the Sun has been detected in Earth’s magnetic field for the first time. The discovery could help scientists forecast the impact of geomagnetic storms more accurately.
