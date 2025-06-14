Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

The Code as Witness: The Covid Genome Reveals its Lab Origins-- and How to Prevent Future Outbreaks by Steven Carl Quay

The origin of COVID-19 has sparked relentless debate since 2020. But if we follow the science, the evidence for a lab-based origin is undeniable. In this book, we delve into the virus’s genome, tracing compelling clues that point directly to human engineering.

Yet this book’s mission isn’t just to settle the debate on COVID’s origins; it’s a wake-up call and a call to action. While the COVID-19 pandemic may be fading, the threat of future outbreaks looms―and they may be far deadlier. Irresponsible gain-of-function research, like the kind responsible for SARS-CoV-2, is accelerating at an alarming rate, unregulated and unchecked.

This book urges a collective reckoning, highlighting the critical need to rein in gain-of-function experiments that toy with viral lethality or super-charge airborne transmission. If left unchecked, such research could lead to pandemics with catastrophic impacts, eclipsing the global turmoil of COVID-19.

The author lays out a comprehensive set of policy changes at the federal and international level that, if implemented, could prevent a future, more deadly outbreak, while allowing important research to continue. The days of treating high-stakes virus manipulation as a “Wild West” science must end―before it ends civilization as we know it.

