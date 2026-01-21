Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror by Stephen Kinzer

This national bestseller brings to life the 1953 CIA coup in Iran that ousted the country’s elected prime minister and features a brand new preface by the author on the folly of attacking Iran.

The story of the CIA’s 1953 coup—with its many cautionary lessons—is more urgently relevant than ever. All the Shah’s Men brings to life the cloak-and-dagger operation that deposed the only democratic regime Iran ever had.

The coup ushered in a quarter-century of repressive rule under the Shah, stimulated the rise of Muslim fundamentalism and anti-Americanism throughout the Middle East, and exposed the folly of using violence to try to reshape Iran. It’s essential reading if you want to place the American invasion of Iraq in context—and prepare for what comes next.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share