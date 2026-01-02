Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 77,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔥 Top Stories

Alaa Abd el-Fattah exposes power of unelected stakeholder state…

Citizen journalists threatened with hate crimes for daycare investigations…

Russia deploys nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles inside Belarus…

Ordinary Ukrainians describe war as relentless conveyor belt of death…

Labour quietly discusses digital ID for newborn babies…

Harvard sidelines Western civilisation while endorsing racial discrimination…

Judicial activism sparks growing push for structural court reform…

Assisted-dying bill risks institutionalising premature death for vulnerable…

Fragile power grids make civilisation one blackout away from collapse…

Fed quietly pumps $37 billion into the economy…

2026 downturn likely uneven as k-shaped economy deepens…

Climate forecasts rack up failures quietly ignored by media…

EPA moves to regulate endocrine-disrupting industrial chemicals…

‘Super flu’ narrative spreads…

Rising midlife cancer rates trigger uncomfortable unanswered questions…

…and many more stories below.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Let’s continue to look back over some of the most interesting and relevant stories of 2025.

February 2025

We started the month with the CDC saying that mRNA vaccines do not alter DNA but was then unable to provide any evidence to support its claim. Not that Moderna cared - it was given a pathetically small fine for bribing children with teddies to join its Covid trials.