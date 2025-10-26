Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s reader recommended book is:
Eden by Stanislaw Lem
A six-man crew crash-lands on Eden, fourth planet from another sun. The men find a strange world that grows ever stranger, and everywhere there are images of death.
The crew’s attempt to communicate with this civilization leads to violence and to a cruel truth-cruel precisely because it is so human.
My favorite Lem book.
lem wrote a book inspired the movie 'the congress'.
book was good. movie was good but wierd, different.
both anticipated the social ramifications of ai.