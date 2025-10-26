The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Inmate's avatar
The Inmate
6h

My favorite Lem book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
zeev kirsh's avatar
zeev kirsh
6h

lem wrote a book inspired the movie 'the congress'.

book was good. movie was good but wierd, different.

both anticipated the social ramifications of ai.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture