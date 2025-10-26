Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Eden by Stanislaw Lem

A six-man crew crash-lands on Eden, fourth planet from another sun. The men find a strange world that grows ever stranger, and everywhere there are images of death.

The crew’s attempt to communicate with this civilization leads to violence and to a cruel truth-cruel precisely because it is so human.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

