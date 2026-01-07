The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1h

"Science Without Skepticism Is Just Politics in a Lab Coat."

One of the best lines I've ever read. And totally true.

Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
4h

Since Covid Massachusetts death waves tended to follow the UK. Currently, the state of Massachusetts has four children who died from the flu. Is this happening in UK?

They are of course brainwashing people to take flu vax. Didn’t this make it much worse in the UK?

I believe what I’m now seeing is ADE in a highly covid boosted state

