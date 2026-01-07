Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Probably just political theatre but could turn out to be something major. A rust-bucket tanker, part of a sanctioned “shadow fleet” which started its journey in Iran, tried to dock in Venezuela towards the end of December 2025, before turning around and heading towards northern Europe. Whilst in the Atlantic, the ship changed its name from Bella 1 to Marinera and painted a Russian flag on its side.

The ship is reportedly empty but the US, Russia and now the UK (as it sails close by) are showing a disproportionate amount of interest in it. The Russian Northern Navel Feet (including a sub) has been deployed to protect the ship after diplomatic requests were filed to stop Western countries following it.

US special operations aircraft flew into Britain at the weekend and now the weather has cleared, they may attempt to board the craft. As I type, the Bella 1 has made a sudden U-turn and is heading towards the UK. There is a lot of US/UK airpower in the skies right now.

Does the ship contain weapons that were meant for Venezuela or is this political theatre, designed to make us look away from a potential Ukraine/Venezuela swap between Russia and the US. If the ship does contain something of interest, what does the UK and Europe do? Help the US seize the tanker and risk Putin retaliating or hold back and watch the rift between Washington and Europe deepen.

This ‘coincidentally’ is happening at the same time as the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ sign a declaration of intent that UK and French forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine after a peace agreement. Germany and the US were notably absent from the signing between Starmer, Macron and Zelensky.

An incident now also gives Trump a great reason/excuse to say Greenland needs to come under US control for its security.

What is International Law? Lawyer Barrett explains.

The most successful information technology in history is the one we barely notice Books are not just vessels for ideas but an information technology that expands human cognition. The physical evolution of books — from tablets to the codex — increased the accessibility, scalability, and collaborative power of our shared knowledge. While generative AI may one day help us navigate information overload, only books can transmit the human experience and sustain the critical thinking essential to a healthy society.

