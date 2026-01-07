Standoff in the Atlantic & Today's Must-Reads (7 January 2026)
Probably just political theatre but could turn out to be something major. A rust-bucket tanker, part of a sanctioned “shadow fleet” which started its journey in Iran, tried to dock in Venezuela towards the end of December 2025, before turning around and heading towards northern Europe. Whilst in the Atlantic, the ship changed its name from Bella 1 to Marinera and painted a Russian flag on its side.
The ship is reportedly empty but the US, Russia and now the UK (as it sails close by) are showing a disproportionate amount of interest in it. The Russian Northern Navel Feet (including a sub) has been deployed to protect the ship after diplomatic requests were filed to stop Western countries following it.
US special operations aircraft flew into Britain at the weekend and now the weather has cleared, they may attempt to board the craft. As I type, the Bella 1 has made a sudden U-turn and is heading towards the UK. There is a lot of US/UK airpower in the skies right now.
Does the ship contain weapons that were meant for Venezuela or is this political theatre, designed to make us look away from a potential Ukraine/Venezuela swap between Russia and the US. If the ship does contain something of interest, what does the UK and Europe do? Help the US seize the tanker and risk Putin retaliating or hold back and watch the rift between Washington and Europe deepen.
This ‘coincidentally’ is happening at the same time as the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ sign a declaration of intent that UK and French forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine after a peace agreement. Germany and the US were notably absent from the signing between Starmer, Macron and Zelensky.
An incident now also gives Trump a great reason/excuse to say Greenland needs to come under US control for its security.
What is International Law?
Lawyer Barrett explains.
Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil
The White House sets demands for Venezuela to pump more oil.
Venezuelan security forces detain journalists from foreign news organisations
At least 14 members of the press were detained in Venezuela on Monday as they were covering the aftermath of the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by US forces.
Venezuelan Tragedy: Socialism, Entitlement, and Tyranny Are Connected
Once prosperous and cultured, Venezuela has become destitute, crime-ridden, and hopeless. Young socialists should take heed.
Trump says Venezuela to hand over up to 50m barrels of oil to US
Trump said proceeds from the sale of the oil will benefit the people of Venezuela and the US.
US weapons stocks booming, CEOs gloating after Maduro toppled
Palantir founder says company exists to blow up communists in the Western Hemisphere
Behind the DOJ’s politicized indictment of Maduro: a CIA-created ‘network’ and coerced star witness
The US Department of Justice indictment of Venezuela’s kidnapped leader, Nicolas Maduro, is a political rant that relies heavily on coerced testimony from an unreliable witness. Despite DOJ edits, it could expose more Americans to the CIA’s own history of drug trafficking.
Maduro’s Defense Could Expose CIA Drug Operations
The Maduro defense could expose decades of covert CIA and DEA involvement in drug trafficking across Latin America, revealing uncomfortable truths that intersect directly with the very operations the U.S. prosecution now cites, while highlighting stark double standards in selective enforcement, exemplified by Trump’s pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, implicated in a network responsible for over 400 tonnes of cocaine entering the U.S.
Future of Bank of England’s Venezuelan gold back in spotlight after Maduro capture
Britain’s central bank has stored 31 metric tons of Venezuelan gold in its vaults since 2008. And since 2020, the holdings have been the subject of a bitter legal dispute between toppled President Nicolas Maduro and the Bank of England, over whether the reserves should be returned to Venezuela’s central bank.
Mystery trader garners $400,000-plus windfall on Maduro’s capture
Unknown trader made bets amounting to $34,000 in days leading up to Maduro’s capture
Deep State Saboteurs TRAITOROUSLY LEAKED Trump’s Venezuela Plans BEFORE The Raid
They put U.S. troops’ lives at risk by spilling secrets to legacy media
Colombia president rages ‘come get me, I’m waiting’ in huge taunt to Trump
Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stark warning to Donald Trump after the capture of Nicolas Maduro sent shockwaves around the world.
Russia once offered a bizarre ‘Venezuela for Ukraine’ deal, Trump ex-aide reveals
A resurfaced claim by Trump’s former Russia adviser suggests Moscow once floated a bizarre deal, ditch support for Venezuela in exchange for a free hand in Ukraine.
France working with allies on plan should US move on Greenland
Leaders from major European powers and Canada have rallied behind Greenland this week, saying the Arctic island belongs to its people, following a renewed threat by Trump to take over the territory.
Greenland Would Break NATO
NATO leaders are pretty nervous about President Trump’s let’s-take-Greenland talk. Why? Because it would pull European countries into a land conflict with themselves. Greenland is a territory of Denmark, which is also a NATO country. If the U.S. waged war on Denmark, the snake would eat itself.
Central planning will not defeat the enemy
Donald Trump’s state intervention undermines the openness the West relied on during the Cold War. China has scale on its side, but numbers alone do not win wars. The next phase of military competition will be decided by by who can turn ideas into usable capability the fastest
Psychologists do mass survey of climate messages only to find nothing “opened wallets”
A new megastudy of more than 13,000 Americans tested the ten most cited climate-messaging strategies drawn from 157 previous papers. Twenty-four co-authors from five countries were involved. They wanted to find the paragraph — the killer framing — that would change beliefs, shift behaviour, or, ideally, persuade people to part with some cash. They didn’t find it.
Science Without Skepticism Is Just Politics in a Lab Coat
How Conflating Advocacy with Evidence Undermines Science and Self-Government
Berlin’s Terror-Blackout Enters 4th Day As Tens Of Thousands Suffer In Cold Without Heat!
A humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Berlin after leftwing fanatics sabotage power grid…
Offshore wind turbines steal each other’s wind: yields greatly overestimated
The energy yields of offshore wind turbines are overestimated by up to 50% in national policy documents. This conclusion is based on an analysis of operational data from 72 wind farms.
More evidence of a link between covid jabs and cancer
The NZ data is not an isolated finding. Official figures from England show an almost identical trend. New cancer registration rates per 1,000 population for the 0-64 age range in 2023 (the latest available figures) are up 8.8 per cent compared with the average pre-pandemic rate for 2015-2019.
The Fifth Big Lie of Vaccinology
Declaring Vaccines Fundamentally “Safe and Effective” as a Class, is a manipulative, unethical propaganda device that must be brought to an end.
Doctors Will No Longer Receive Financial Rewards for Vaccinating Kids
In a Dec. 30, 2025, memo to state health officials, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it “does not tie payment to performance on immunization quality measures in Medicaid and CHIP at the federal level.” U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new policy protects medical freedom and informed consent.
The most successful information technology in history is the one we barely notice
Books are not just vessels for ideas but an information technology that expands human cognition. The physical evolution of books — from tablets to the codex — increased the accessibility, scalability, and collaborative power of our shared knowledge. While generative AI may one day help us navigate information overload, only books can transmit the human experience and sustain the critical thinking essential to a healthy society.
