Donald Trump’s victory is another lesson that the MSM very often does not represent the truth. And even more dystopian than that, it actively distorts the truth in order to try and convince its dwindling audience into believing that what they are being told, accurately represents the real, outside world.

This insular view of the world results in the increasing mental health problems we regularly see, as the realisation hits those living in this bubble that their reality has actually been fiction.

Over the past few weeks, this has been evident with polls portraying the race to the White House as a close one. This was only done to discourage Trump supporters from voting but created the false reality that Harris had any chance of winning.

But the MSM still contains nuggets of truth and here at the Naked Emperor newsletter, we try to sift away the nonsense, leaving you with a daily collection of gold dust. Take for example CNN’s Scott Jennings - he sums up Trump’s victory nicely.

But the liberal media, as a whole, has been having a meltdown all night.