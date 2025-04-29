📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 62,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Reddit users secretly experimented on to change their minds using AI…

Russia threatens NATO with nukes, warns Sweden and Finland face strikes…

Global military spending hits $2.7T in 2024 — biggest annual rise since Cold War…

Pakistan warns Indian attack is imminent…

Iran says it blocked massive cyberattack on national infrastructure…

Lavrov says BRICS single currency may emerge as de-dollarization spreads…

Leaked UK-EU pact aims to bypass Trump with “strategic partnership”…

China tells hospitals, drugmakers to replace U.S. imports with local supply…

UPS slashes 20,000 jobs over economic uncertainty…

Study shows no Arctic sea ice decline for two decades…

Climate loons want to cool Earth with aerosol injections but will cause acid rain…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The 33 Strategies of War by Robert Greene

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: