SpaceX agrees Musk's payout...but only if he creates a permanent settlement on Mars with at least one million residents & Today's Must-Reads (30 April 2026)
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The Persian Gulf’s oil wells may already be beyond saving — and almost nobody is reporting it.
When a mature, low-pressure reservoir is starved of gas injection, water encroachment begins — and the engineering literature is fairly clear on what happens next.
A US Senate report has confirmed that Biden health officials deliberately ignored warning signs of serious COVID vaccine reactions, including sudden cardiac death.
The key word here being deliberately.
Nigel Farage received an undisclosed £5 million from a Thai-based crypto billionaire in 2024
And changed his mind about standing as an MP shortly afterwards.
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The side effects receiving courtroom attention were not the ones that featured in the coverage that claimed these drugs a cultural moment.
The nominee to chair the Federal Reserve was required to deny any connection to Jeffrey Epstein before Congress this week.
That a denial was necessary — at a confirmation hearing for the most powerful financial role in the world — received the coverage you might expect.
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SpaceX Will Pay Elon Musk To Conquer Mars — No, Really, It’s In The Filing
Buried inside the confidential paperwork SpaceX has handed regulators ahead of its planned public offering sits one of the strangest performance targets ever set for a corporate executive: build a city on Mars, and the company will hand its founder one of the largest stock awards in history.
According to a Reuters report Tuesday that reviewed excerpts of the rocket maker’s confidential SEC registration statement, the SpaceX board signed off on the plan in January. It clears Elon Musk to receive 200 million super-voting restricted shares — but only if SpaceX hits a $7.5 trillion valuation and helps establish a permanent human settlement on Mars with at least one million residents.
A second tranche of up to 60.4 million restricted shares, granted on March 23, kicks in if SpaceX clears separate valuation hurdles and runs orbital data centers capable of delivering 100 terawatts of computing power — an amount of energy roughly equivalent to 100,000 nuclear reactors running simultaneously.
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