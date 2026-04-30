The Persian Gulf’s oil wells may already be beyond saving — and almost nobody is reporting it. When a mature, low-pressure reservoir is starved of gas injection, water encroachment begins — and the engineering literature is fairly clear on what happens next.

A US Senate report has confirmed that Biden health officials deliberately ignored warning signs of serious COVID vaccine reactions, including sudden cardiac death. The key word here being deliberately.

Nigel Farage received an undisclosed £5 million from a Thai-based crypto billionaire in 2024 And changed his mind about standing as an MP shortly afterwards.

More than 31 million Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and thousands of lawsuits are now alleging digestive shutdown, organ damage, and vision loss. The side effects receiving courtroom attention were not the ones that featured in the coverage that claimed these drugs a cultural moment.