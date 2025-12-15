Slow Overton window shift: Media beginning to produce balanced vaccine articles & Today's Must-Reads (15 December 2025)
🔥 Top Stories
Bondi shooter probed for ISIS links years before massacre…
Europe accelerates biggest military buildup since the Cold War…
Net Zero leaves Britain strategically weak…
German leader compares Putin to Hitler: ‘He won’t stop’…
US struggles to recruit nations for Gaza stabilization force…
Trump promises ‘truckloads’ of 2020 election evidence…
New memos show DOJ buried Clinton Foundation probe…
What a US Navy strike on Venezuela would really entail…
Safeguarding morphs into tool for silencing political dissent…
Online age-checks expose users to unprecedented surveillance risks…
Congress warned US wiretap powers now dangerously unrestrained…
AI innovation exposes the futility of Marxist economics…
How Britain became Europe’s immigration capital…
RFK Jr. adviser slams critics for ‘negligence and conflicts’…
Ordinary citizens now rising up against AI surveillance cameras…
…and many more stories below.
📖 Today’s Book
Spiked: A shot in the dark by Clare Craig
Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig steps back from the chaos of the covid messaging to conduct a meticulous post-mortem – not of a body, but of a global response. With a scientist’s precision and a doctor’s compassion, she tackles the key questions: What really happened? Did attempts to reduce harm achieve anything? And what did it cost us?
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
This weekend there were a number of horrific shootings, including the massacre on Bondi Beach. Australian authorities admit they probed the cowardly shooter’s links to Islamic State in 2019 but nothing came of it. Perhaps if Western authorities focussed more on actual terrorists rather than wasting resources on hurty tweets, things like this would be prevented.
Is Europe ramping up the WW3 threat to raise more money for the military-industrial complex or because there is a genuine threat? Germany’s chancellor compared Putin to Hitler and the UK’s armed forces chief tells every citizen to “step up” to deter threats of wider war. At the same time the new MI6 boss has declared that “the frontline is everywhere.” (Should we ignore the fact that her grandfather was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator called “the Butcher”?)
Warnings are mounting in Congress over expanded US wiretap powers that give intel agencies unconstrained access to American’s date. But the people are fighting back, especially against AI surveillance cameras.
Trump has promised “truckloads” of evidence that the 2020 election was rigged whilst newly declassified memos reveal how an FBI corruption probe into the Clinton Foundation was deliberately killed.
Economically, things are still being papered over. Britain had to import 1.27 million immigrants last year to provide the upper-middle classes with cheap labour. Most university degrees aren’t worth the paper they are written on with new data showing that a majority of apprentices earn more than graduates (and that’s before student loans are taken into account). In the US health insurance premiums have soared 342% since 1999 while wages rose only 119%.
Is the Net Zero narrative shifting because it is incompatible with AI and war-mongering? Elites want to raise money for their latest pet-projects and Climate Change is just getting in the way.
The vaccine Overton window is also significantly shifting with MSM surprisingly starting to provide balanced arguments. They report on RFK Jr’s adviser calling our the conflict and criminal negligence within the vaccine wing of Big Pharma - something that would have got you banned from Twitter just a few years ago.
