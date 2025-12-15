📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Bondi shooter probed for ISIS links years before massacre…

Europe accelerates biggest military buildup since the Cold War…

Net Zero leaves Britain strategically weak…

German leader compares Putin to Hitler: ‘He won’t stop’…

US struggles to recruit nations for Gaza stabilization force…

Trump promises ‘truckloads’ of 2020 election evidence…

New memos show DOJ buried Clinton Foundation probe…

What a US Navy strike on Venezuela would really entail…

Safeguarding morphs into tool for silencing political dissent…

Online age-checks expose users to unprecedented surveillance risks…

Congress warned US wiretap powers now dangerously unrestrained…

AI innovation exposes the futility of Marxist economics…

How Britain became Europe’s immigration capital…

RFK Jr. adviser slams critics for ‘negligence and conflicts’…

Ordinary citizens now rising up against AI surveillance cameras…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

Spiked: A shot in the dark by Clare Craig Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig steps back from the chaos of the covid messaging to conduct a meticulous post-mortem – not of a body, but of a global response. With a scientist’s precision and a doctor’s compassion, she tackles the key questions: What really happened? Did attempts to reduce harm achieve anything? And what did it cost us?

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

📊 Readers’ Poll

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight