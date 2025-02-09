📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 51,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

USAID gave $68 million to the WEF billionaires ski club at Davos. Kanekoa the Great wonders why USAID gave $68 million dollars to the World Economic Forum — a group of networking billionaires who meet in January each year to ski in Davos. They turn up in private jets to discuss how they can stop the average man flying. You ‘vill own nothing! It’s almost like we already had One World Government all along, we just didn’t know it.

Rothschild braces for more ‘skeletons in the cupboard’ over conduct of late chair. Except the article has disappeared. However, the archived version still exists. Senior bankers at Rothschild & Co gathered on Tuesday in a meeting room at its St Swithin’s Lane headquarters in the heart of the City of London to discuss a memo that would shake the storied financial group to its foundations. The memo, to be sent to staff on Wednesday morning, would admit for the first time that their celebrated former leader, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, had left the bank in 2004 after an allegation of sexual misconduct. There would be “more to come”, one person at the meeting said, shaking their head. Without question, there are “skeletons in every cupboard”, they said, as others expressed concerns that this could being the start of a wave of allegations putting the bank and its former chair in the spotlight. So powerful was the banking group and the figure of De Rothschild that sources told the Guardian that – even speaking anonymously – they felt safe to share their accounts only two years after his death.



NGO’s emerge as The Shadow Government. The annual budget of $50 billion dollars in the hands of unaccountable activist NGOs buys a lot of “journalists”, editors and teenage protestors. Suddenly a lot of odd repeated patterns around the world make more sense.

The great unwokening at Davos. A former corporate exec explains why the world’s CEOs are suddenly sucking up to Trump and ditching DEI.

Peak Oil: Requiem for a Failed Paradigm. Shale changed everything, unleashing a massive new supply. Peak Oil still pretends it doesn’t exist—won’t even put it on a chart. That’s why it’s a dying paradigm.

Energy, not money – the sequence unfolds. There is a powerful logic informing all of the recent convulsions in the global financial system, from Trump’s electoral success and the “DeepSeek shock” in AI to the erection of trade barriers.

The Devastating Legacy of Lies in Alzheimer’s Science. Alzheimer’s research has suffered a litany of ostensible fraud and other misconduct by world-famous researchers and obscure scientists alike, all trying to ascend in a brutally competitive field.

U.K. orders Apple to let it spy on users’ encrypted accounts. Security officials in the United Kingdom have demanded that Apple create a back door allowing them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud.

My research was misused to convict Lucy Letby — so I did my own inquiry. Dr Shoo Lee, a neonatalist whose 30-year-old paper was pivotal in the nurse’s trial, and an expert panel have re-examined the case and reached ‘explosive’ conclusions.

The Covid Dossier. Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Covid Pandemic was Fake… It was all set dressing. A play with a cast of hundreds of thousands. Compartmentalised to infinitely small cells of players incapable of realising their part in the big picture.

The Left Is Lying about Climate Change. The main issue with the federal government's attempts to regulate the environment is that—as with all things in which the federal government—there is a large degree of corruption, inefficiency, and overall impracticality inherent to their approaches.

Why did USAID fund the Wuhan lab? Taxpayers financed the creation of deadly pathogens. The vast majority of this money was funnelled through a New York-based NGO called EcoHealth Alliance, led by British zoologist Peter Daszak. And by far the largest portion of US money channelled through EcoHealth — no less than $65 million — came from USAID.

Hottest January on record called ‘terrifying’ by climate scientists after defying expectations. Scientists called the data ‘astonishing and, frankly terrifying’ after January broke climate records.

Quantum Experiment Reveals Light Existing in Dozens of Dimensions. A paradox at the heart of quantum physics has been tested in an extraordinary fashion, pushing the boundaries of human intuition beyond breaking point by measuring a pulse of light in 37 dimensions.

Omega-3 supplements slow biological ageing. The anti-ageing effect was even greater when combined with vitamin D and exercise.

The hidden mathematics behind why you find things beautiful. Formalism is the idea that beauty in art can be explained through its formal, mathematical structures rather than subjective experience. Marcus De Sautoy argues that the Universe is inherently mathematical, with structures like symmetry, fractals, and prime numbers shaping both nature and human creativity — from cicadas to Shakespeare. This article looks at three surprising examples of the mathematics behind beautiful art.

