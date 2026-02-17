** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

🔥Top Stories

Iran Fires Missiles Into Strait Of Hormuz Drill…

Hyatt Chairman Resigns Over Jeffrey Epstein Connections…

DOJ Released Just 2% Of Epstein Files…

West’s ‘Self-Hatred’ Is Deeply Dangerous…

SpaceX Enters Pentagon Autonomous Drone Swarm Contest…

Meta Patents AI To Post After Death…

White-Collar Workers Race To Escape AI Job Cull…

Pentagon Threatens Anthropic Over Military AI Guardrails…

Youth Unemployment Hits Highest Level In Over Decade…

Minimum Wage Hikes Blamed For Youth Job Losses…

Ozempic Users Risk Old Sailor Diseases…

Scientist Brain Damaged After Testing ‘Havana Syndrome’ Weapon…

Study Links Excess Deaths To Vaccines And Lockdowns…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

This won’t come as a shock to anyone reading this newsletter - especially those who have been reading this newsletter from the beginning. But, it will come as a shock to those who not only went along with lockdowns but became part of the volunteer, unofficial Stazi patrolling our neighbourhoods, snitching on neighbours whenever possible.

Six years after the first lockdown and the Overton window has shifted enough to allow the MSM to discuss what was known at the time: Covid rates fell before lockdowns.

Statisticians at the University of Edinburgh compiled figures from 10 countries where accurate daily death numbers were available, and calculated when those people must have become infected. Out of 17 lockdowns introduced between March 2020 and March 2022, only the first Belgian restriction, and the second Italian, preceded a fall in infections. For all the others – including England’s three lockdowns – infections had already peaked before the country was ordered into isolation, raising questions about whether such harsh restrictions were required.

This study also confirms what a farce the Covid Inquiry was, as it reported that the lockdown had saved 23,000 lives.

“They were an overreaction and a political response to what people were clamouring for, in spite of the data.”

Luckily for the big pharmaceutical companies lockdowns created enough fear to sell their products. Or as Larry King once said, “You make your own luck. Luck is the residue of design”

🎞️ Worth Watching

Why the oligarchy needs constant wars: International arms transfers exported by the US between 1950 and 2017

Share

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics

Iran fires missiles into Strait of Hormuz during military exercise as nuclear talks begin Iran announced that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard started a drill early yesterday morning in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, waterways that are crucial international trade routes through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.

Epstein’s Hyatt Connection Tom Pritzker, the chair of Hyatt Hotels, has resigned as the executive chairman of the hotel chain due to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

DOJ May Have Only Released 2% of Epstein Cache — Despite Bondi’s Claim ‘All’ Files Released, Report Finds The report noted that the total data released in the most recent tranche of 3.5 million Epstein documents totalled “more than 300GBs” and that that “accounts for just 2%” of the data that officials were discussing “just last year.”

‘The West’s self-hatred is deeply dangerous’ Marie Kawthar Daouda on why the woke assault on Western history does nothing for ethnic minorities.

Technology

SpaceX to compete in Pentagon contest for autonomous drone tech Elon Musk’s SpaceX and wholly owned subsidiary xAI are competing in a secretive new Pentagon contest to produce voice-controlled, autonomous drone swarming technology.

Meta patents AI that takes over a dead person’s account to keep posting and chatting The filing, granted in late December and originally submitted in 2023, describes how a large language model could replicate a person’s online behavior using their past data. 4chan always has the news first:

The desperate race to escape AI’s ‘permanent underclass’ As the first wave of job losses hits, nobody is safe from artificial intelligence’s white-collar cull

Pentagon Threatens To Blacklist Anthropic Over Guardrails On Military Use Imagine that. Because Anthropic has “community standards” on how the military uses its software, the defense community is slinging mud and threats to cut them off. Why? Because Anthropic says no use for domestic surveillance, no design or use of weapons, or facilitating violence or malicious cyber operations.

Finance/Economy

Unemployment hits a near five-year high For 16-24s, the unemployment rate now sits at 16.1% - the highest figure in just over a decade. While for 25-34s it’s 4.7%, the highest since 2017.

Young people are being priced out of jobs due to minimum wage hikes, warns Bank of England official Catherine Mann, a senior Bank of England official, said the ‘substantial’ increases in minimum wage, which began under the Conservatives and has been continued by Labour had ‘manifested in unemployment’ for the young.

Man-made Climate Change

Scientists have plan to save the world by chopping down boreal forest and tossing it in the Arctic Ocean The latest plan to get better weather in a hundred years, is to cut down trees and dump them in the Arctic.

Federal Judge Rejects Climate Dogma In Court Science Guide Decision strips alarmist climate claims from a key reference used by federal courts.

Health

People on GLP-1s Are Getting an Old-Timey Sailors’ Disease Appetite suppression in people taking GLP-1s could lead to deficiencies in vitamins and nutrients, an expert warns

Scientist gives himself brain damage by testing secret audio weapon on himself in attempt to disprove ‘Havana Syndrome’ Working in a top–secret research project in 2024, the unidentified government scientist constructed a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave radiation.

The causes of Australian excess deaths in 2021, and beyond: An ecological study considering COVID-19, the lockdowns, and the vaccines Combined with increasing evidence that the efficacy/effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines have been greatly exaggerated, including acknowledgements from the Australian and American governments that several deaths have been caused by the vaccines, these findings make it a near-certainty that COVID-19 vaccines have been – and continue to be – contributing to excess mortality.

Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

The biological necessity of boredom in the age of screens “I call it a tyranny of attention because there’s so many demands on our attention coming from so many different directions that we are simply overwhelmed and we don’t have the mental bandwidth to cope with it.”

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions