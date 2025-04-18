Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Classified Woman by Sibel D Edmonds
In this startling memoir, Sibel Edmonds—the most classified woman in U.S. history—takes us on a surreal journey that begins with the secretive FBI and down the dark halls of a feckless Congress to a stonewalling judiciary and finally, to the national security whistleblowers movement she spearheaded.
Having lived under Middle East dictatorships, Edmonds knows firsthand what can happen when government is allowed to operate in secret. Hers is a sobering perspective that combines painful experience with a rallying cry for the public’s right to know and to hold the lawbreakers accountable.
With U.S. citizens increasingly stripped of their rights in a calibrated media blackout, Edmonds’ story is a wake-up call for all Americans who, willingly or unwillingly, traded liberty for illusive security in the wake of 9/11.
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
This is a fantastic book. Shows how "things" really are!
Great book recommendation, I bought it and read it on kindle a while back, glad I did :-). As to book recommendations, I have 3:
1- The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg
2- Virus Mania by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Claus Kohnlein, MD, Dr. Samathan Bailey, MD and Dr. Stefano Scogilo, BSc PhD
3- The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert Kennedy Jr.