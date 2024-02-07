The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Amat
Feb 7, 2024

I have simplistic thinking, my first thought is I would leave Omelas but free the child and take him/her with me. But then the child would just be replaced by another sacrificial lamb to feed the imaginary needs of the compliant crowd. During all of this covid scam the crowds saw safety in the form of increased restrictions and control and when forcibly applied to any resisters they had no concern for the damage and harm it would cause. I find it depressing and I do not want to be part of any collective.

nymusicdaily
Feb 7, 2024

the answer is neither. you let the kid out of the cage, heal the kid's wounds, and maybe society will carry on as before.

maybe omelas' continued collective ecstasy being predicated on one child's suffering was all a myth

