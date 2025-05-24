📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 64,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Merz backs Nord Stream ban—aims to block US-Russia gas revival…

Scientists model nuclear war scenario—warn of global ‘nuclear winter’…

Calls grow to abolish UK speech laws…

Jewish protester charged after holding a placard for 3 minutes…

Why America’s free speech model still matters…

Andrew Neil: Starmer Government has made lying its default mode…

Hidden agenda behind Israel's Qatar offensive…

Facial recognition goes nationwide—US police expand AI surveillance…

Trump threatens 25% Apple tariff—Samsung and others could be next…

Bank of Mum and Dad splits housing market…

Is cultural decay driven by biology or ideology?

Trees remember huge ice age solar shock that would devastate the modern world…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers by Shaz Khan

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: