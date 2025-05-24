Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers by Shaz Khan

Dive deep into a comprehensive fact-packed history of vaccines that includes information on vaccine manufacturers and their evolution over time.



Browse through an extensive series of verifiable and documented facts on vaccines. For well over a century, vaccines have been routinely recommended to billions of people worldwide, mostly children and babies. With an ever-increasing portfolio of vaccines using novel technologies on the global market, it is important now more than ever to consolidate a chronology of facts relating to human vaccination.



Considering the current climate of censorship around vaccines, this publication will contribute to an expanded understanding of this important medical intervention.



Spanning over fifteen hundred years, this thoroughly researched timeline is an educational tool for any researcher, student, doctor, scientist, parent, or curious human being wishing to gain a broader perspective and insight into the complex and vast landscape of human vaccination. From smallpox to shingles; tetanus to tuberculosis; hepatitis B to HPV, discover when, where, and by whom these vaccines were invented and marketed.



Including a historical timeline of pharmaceutical company beginnings, mergers and acquisitions since the seventeenth century, this illustrated reference book shines a light on the controversial subject of vaccines and their makers.

