** I don’t like doing it but it helps immensely - Like this post please!

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

The recently released Epstein documents are a treasure trove of information. From the disturbing and sickening files about paedophilia, rape, trafficking and torture to the fascinating insights into Epstein’s influence in the world of science.

It is difficult to ascertain what is misinformation - deliberately placed to muddy the waters - what is made up by nutcases and what is real. I want to believe that the majority of the bad stuff is the former (made up) but, after so many ‘conspiracy theories’ have turned out to be correct, I have to admit to myself that it is likely to be the latter (true).

Zooming out, it seems as if behind the scenes there is an ancient, spiritual battle taking place, hidden but in plain sight. A battle that has been happening for thousands (perhaps 10s or 100s of thousands) of years and continues to do so to this day. A divide between ‘the elites’ and the rest of us, who they despise and think of merely as cattle to toy with.

We, as modern day humans, have been brought up over recent generations with certain morals and ethics instilled into us. We don’t necessarily always do what is moral or ethical but we understand that when we don’t, it is probably bad and when we do, it is probably good.

We look at historical texts and think that what we have read is just savagery from the past. Things that could never happen today. From child sacrifice to rape, all in the name of appeasing gods, we assume this is something that modern man has evolved away from.

But what if our modern day morals are just a blip in the records. What if our ‘strange’ morals and ethics are unnatural in the natural world. What if a group of sociopathic and psychopathic humans exist that haven’t ‘evolved’ and don’t follow our modern rules? They have no empathy and look down on the cattle class that do have these inferior (to them) qualities. And these people naturally rise to the top, controlling us and using our humanity against us?

Everyone knows that a large proportion of psychopaths end up being bosses but what if it is more than that. What if they are not anomalies but a continuation of the archaic past? Their personalities bring them together and they then share their ancient dark religion.

If you want to enter the club, you need to be a sociopath in the first place. They then need to record you doing something vile for a number of reasons. Firstly, as a sacrifice to their satanic deity. Secondly, as kompromat to be blackmailed with. And thirdly, as a Faustian pact - a signal that you will do anything in the future for money or power, however depraved it is.

But that is enough of that rabbit-hole I am being dragged down after reading some of the files. Here are some of the most interesting documents I have found so far. Share what you have found in the comments below.

You can search and verify the documents here - Justice.gov/epstein

Epstein tells Peter Thiel that he represents the Rothschilds

Thiel says that the US “plan” is to make chaos in the World as an excuse for the US to be less involved.

Peter Mandelson (recent British Ambassador to the US, Lord, and, as of this morning, resigned from the Labour Party over these emails) forwards on private government information on its plans to sell off UK assets.

Information on plans for human cloning

How they manipulate wikipedia

Pandemic simulations for domestic health & neurotech/ brain science.

Mossad “passed away” Robert Maxwell

Epstein tells Michael Wolff that Rubio was the original funder of the dossier. (Steele dossier?)

Extensive discussions on Parkinson’s disease, ALS and Alzheimer’s disease. How they are linked to the vagus nerve and how the body’s nervous system can be hacked.

What else have you found? Share with us below.

🎞️ Worth Watching

A snippet of Epstein’s last interview where he describes himself as a Tier 1 sexual predator - the lowest level.

Share

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics

Donald Trump ‘set to reveal UFO secrets’ in bombshell speech ‘ready to go’ Mark Christopher Lee, a UK-based writer, director and ufologist, told the Daily Mail he had been informed by a Trump administration adviser that the President “has been given authority by the other major world leaders to make this announcement”.

Richard Branson told Jeffrey Epstein to ‘bring his harem’ the next time they met - as he gave paedophile PR advice after conviction for procuring minor for prostitution The British billionaire, who strenuously denies any wrongdoing, reminisced about meeting the paedophile before offering him ‘public relations thoughts’ on Epstein’s conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.

Trump Aims Next Lawsuit at Trevor Noah Over ‘Defamatory’ Epstein Joke at Grammys: ‘Get Ready Noah, I’m Going To Have Some Fun With You!’ The president took issue with a joke Noah made about him, ex-President Bill Clinton, and Epstein right after Billie Eilish won the award for Song of the Year

Handling of Epstein files is ‘outrageous’, say attorneys of his sex trafficking survivors Tranche of government-held files filled with ‘ham-fisted redactions’ and expose survivors’ identities, say attorneys

America’s Population Is Set to Start Shrinking in 2030. Can It Be Reversed? That is why The Heritage Foundation has released the first in a series of special reports on “Saving America by Saving the Family.” The central argument is straightforward. America cannot afford to continue ignoring our declining marriage and birth rates, as lawmakers on both the left and the right have done for decades.

Russia does not want a global conflict, Medvedev says Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Kremlin security official, said in remarks released for publication on Monday that the world was getting very dangerous, but that Russia did not want a global conflict.

Technology

It’s Starting to Look Like AI Has Killed the Entire Model of College When AI chatbots hit the scene, they turned a lousy situation into a full blown nightmare, with fresh college graduates discovering in real time that their degrees are almost useless in one of the worst job markets in recent history.

The Tokenization of Everything, Including You Technocracy’s plan is to end debt altogether and establish an asset-based system instead. This parallels Islamic banking that already serves 1.2 billion muslims around the world. This flipalooza will change life as we know it and turn the economic system into a pay-to-view subscription nightmare.

Washington Plans “Censorship Shield Law” to Block UK and EU Online Speech Restrictions Washington plans to draw a bright legal line, barring foreign governments from fining American platforms over online speech.

Finance

The US is headed for mass unemployment, and no one is prepared The AI revolution is here, and it’s gutting entire sectors with hurricane force. This isn’t an industrial transition, nor a replay of mechanization or globalization. It is a technological rupture of a different magnitude. Machines replacing not only muscle but cognition itself: judgment, pattern recognition, reasoning. And it’s advancing at a pace that outstrips legislation, labor markets, and political capacity, moving faster than most in government are willing to admit.

China is on a ‘strong currency’ mission to make the yuan a global reserve: Xi Xi Jinping says the goal of becoming an international powerhouse is a long-term one and will rest on core foundations

Ideology

Trans lunacy is still thriving in New York New York attorney general Letitia James fired a staff member for opposing the medical transitioning of children.

Man-made Climate Change

One Reason Only For Germany’s Heating Gas Crisis: Its Hardcore-Dumbass Energy Policy Since 2019, Germany not only stopped producing reliable, cheap and CO2-free nuclear-powered electricity, but has since cut off its cheap supply from big bad Russia. The consequence: the heating gas supply is now close to running out and it’s only the end of January. A crisis is looming.

The New Federal Reference Manual On Scientific Evidence: All The Smartest People Get Hoodwinked By The Climate Charlatans It is truly remarkable how easy it is to fool the smartest people. And especially when you tell them they are helping to save the world. Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

AI Is Causing Cultural Stagnation, Researchers Find Scientists are still trying to better understand what will happen when these AI models run out of that content and have to rely on synthetic, AI-generated data instead, closing a potentially dangerous loop. Studies have found that AI models start cannibalizing this AI-generated data, which can eventually turn their neural networks into mush. As the AI iterates on recycled content, it starts to spit out increasingly bland and often mangled outputs.

How does artificial intelligence think? The big surprise is that it ‘intuits’ Something extraordinary has happened, even if we haven’t fully realized it yet: algorithms are now capable of solving intellectual tasks. These models are not replicas of human intelligence. Their intelligence is limited, different, and — curiously — turns out to work in a way that resembles intuition. This is one of the seven lessons we’ve learned so far about them and about ourselves

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions