📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 9 November 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

📖 This Week’s Top Book

The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America by Patrick Wood

🎞️ Worth Watching

To celebrate the start of the COP30 climate summit, a ceremony in front of an illuminated Christ the Redeemer is held, including a photo of Pope Leo blessing a large ice cube with holy melt water - definitely not a cult!

🥊 Quick Hits

Did Ukraine Just Quietly Attack Two European Countries? Questions remain regarding explosions at refineries in Romania and Hungary.

London WWII veteran, 100, says winning the war ‘wasn’t worth it’ because of the state of the UK He told Good Morning Britain the sacrifice for those is not reflected in ‘the country of today’.

‘Shadow banking’ could lead us into an apocalypse like 2008 Alarm bells are ringing about the private credit market and ‘cockroaches’ in the system — the time to act is now, says Chris Blackhurst.

Societal Death by Feminization “If wokeness really is the result of the Great Feminization, then the eruption of insanity in 2020 was just a small taste of what the future holds. Imagine what will happen as the remaining men age out of these society-shaping professions and the younger, more feminized generations take full control.” We are already living in a world where “in-group consensus can suppress unpopular facts.”

China Claims World-First Thorium Reactor Breakthrough This breakthrough puts China at the forefront of next-generation nuclear research, as the thorium molten salt reactor offers inherent safety features, water-free cooling, and less waste than traditional uranium reactors.

Ellen Brown: How a Fed Overhaul Could Eliminate the Federal Debt Crisis, Part II: Curbing Fed Independence Printing money is not inherently inflationary. It depends on what the money is used for. If it funds speculation, it inflates bubbles. If it funds production, it builds prosperity. The vaunted independence of the Fed is not a constitutional mandate but is a political choice. History shows that sovereign money creation can be a tool for public good when wielded wisely. It is time to reclaim that tool, not to serve the banks and speculative investment but to serve the public and the productive economy.

Why the CO2 hysteria? Because that’s where the money is Conveniently there are some countries which can be blamed for climate change and they also have lots of money, the UK and US in particular.

Why the Healers Had to Rebel The old world of captured medicine is collapsing under its own weight. The new one is already being born — in every honest conversation, every uncensored study, every act of compassion unmediated by permission. The awakening is not coming.

Comorbidity and death from or following Covid-19 in the Pfizer/BNT162b2 trial How did a safety signal for excess deaths in the vaccine group become, in an Orwellian transfiguration, the marketing motto ‘safe and effective’? Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

A living drug that fits on a spoon saves the lives of eight young people with the most common childhood cancer The experimental treatment, developed using cells at La Paz public hospital, achieves a preliminary survival rate of 70% in patients who had exhausted all other options

‘Son of Concorde’ takes flight! NASA’s 100-foot, $247million supersonic jet that can travel from London to New York in under 4 hours takes to the skies for the first time After nearly a decade in development, NASA’s supersonic jet dubbed ‘Son of Concorde’ has successfully completed its first test flight.

We Were Wrong About Fasting, Massive Review Finds For most healthy adults, the findings offer reassurance: you can explore intermittent fasting or other fasting protocols without worrying that your mental sharpness will vanish.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions