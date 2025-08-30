📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 70,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

White House blames ‘foreign influence’ for media attacks on envoy Witkoff…

Republicans probe Wikipedia over alleged bias and foreign meddling…

Starmer and judges surrendering UK rights to Europe…

Judge in Epping migrant hotel case tied to Fabian Society…

JD Vance tells Brits to ‘push back against the crazies’ in flags row…

Leaked emails tie Epstein to global surveillance industry…

Ukrainian politician shot dead in Lviv…

Turkey cuts all trade ties with Israel over Gaza war…

OpenAI confirms ChatGPT conversations monitored, flagged to police…

UK sought sweeping access to Apple users’ data, court papers show…

Greenland ice sheet gains mass again in 2024–25…

What thalidomide’s heroine would have said about Covid scandal…

📖 Today’s Book

Inventing Freedom: How the English-Speaking Peoples Made the Modern World by Daniel Hannan

