Seven AI safety incidents in the past 12 months to make you worry & Today's Must-Reads (13 February 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!
🔥Top Stories
Trump’s $10bn defamation lawsuit against BBC heads to Florida trial…
Engineers map Epstein archive to decode hidden networks…
Former PM Gordon Brown says trafficking flights linked Prince Andrew…
Former Norwegian PM charged over Epstein-linked corruption…
Dawkins faces backlash over Epstein dinner emails…
CNN viewership collapses…
‘Illuminati’ board game revisited…
Rubio warns ‘old order is gone’ before Munich summit…
Epstein fallout is catalyst for technocracy shift…
Michael Mann removed from AP climate article…
Trump repeals EPA endangerment finding…
Karl Lauterbach floated as potential WHO chief…
Ancient Roman board game rules decoded by AI…
…and many more stories below.
👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.