United States Senator, Lindsey Graham, revealed on CBS News what the Ukrainian war is all about.

But wait, haven’t we been told that the only reason to pump trillions of Dollars into Ukraine is to protect the country’s freedom and democracy? If we didn’t support Zelensky then ‘Putler’ would invade the whole of Europe before taking over the world, mwahahahaha?

Of course, that was the propagandised reason, meant to stir the emotions so the critical thinking wouldn’t activate and then there was the real reason.

We weren’t allowed to talk about the real reason but Senator Graham doesn’t care anymore. He explained very clearly to the ‘Face the Nation’ host that, as with most things in geopolitics, the real reason for the war is money and power.

“They’re sitting on 10-12 trillion Dollars of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China. If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of. That 10-12 trillion Dollars of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China. This is a very big deal how Ukraine ends. Let’s help them win a war we can’t afford to lose. Let’s find a solution to this war but they’re sitting on a gold mine. To give Putin 10-12 trillion Dollars of critical minerals that he will share with China is ridiculous.”

Translation - We’ve invested billions of Dollars up front to take control of 10-12 trillion Dollars of critical minerals in the future. Hundreds of thousands of deaths is an acceptable price to pay when we will be able to steal all Ukraine’s natural resources at the end of it all.

It’s great having these nice guys like Graham come along, for the benefit of humanity, and show those backward Ukrainians where all those critical minerals are. Because they definitely didn’t work that out for themselves before their country was being blown up.

And Graham really is a nice guy, only last month he urged Israel to use a nuclear bomb on Gaza “like Hiroshima”.

"When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima, Nagasaki, with nuclear weapons… So, Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state. Whatever you have to do."

Share