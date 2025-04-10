📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 59,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him fire Fed Chair Powell...

Whistleblower: Meta aided China’s AI rise, undermining U.S. security...

Labour’s silence on grooming gangs rooted in class betrayal…

Ray Dalio warns of once-in-a-lifetime collapse amid Great Reset agenda...

Return of the Nation State: Trump’s trade war better than actual war with China...

Artificial credit expansion not tariffs will be the sole trigger of next recession...

Trump is right to take on the free-trade fundamentalists…

Mass migration and Western decline echo fall of ancient Rome...

Renewables: Not all energy is equal. Not all fuels can support complex systems…

New study says Greenland’s melting ice unlikely to disrupt Atlantic current…

Dozens of ancient ‘older than pyramids’ villages discovered in British Columbia…

Gravitational waves could be used to communicate…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Anthem by Ayn Rand

