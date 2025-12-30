📰 Reaching over 77,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

China hides nuclear missile launchers in plain civilian sight…

CIA conducts first known drone strike inside Venezuela…

Iranian regime reels as currency collapses and protests spread…

Freemasons challenge police loyalty tests…

Ukraine denies alleged drone strike near Putin’s residence…

2025 marks brutal, unmanaged arrival of the multipolar world…

Global New Year’s events cancelled amid undisclosed terror threats…

Australia moves toward licensed internet access via age-ID checks…

Russia accelerates biometric control system under safety pretext…

Grid-scale battery fires remain conspicuously underreported…

Ultra-processed foods linked to lung cancer risk beyond smoking…

Multiple simultaneous vaccine injections rest on unproven safety assumptions…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Black Swan: Second Edition: The Impact of the Highly Improbable by Nassim Taleb A black swan is a highly improbable event with three principal characteristics: It is unpredictable; it carries a massive impact; and, after the fact, we concoct an explanation that makes it appear less random, and more predictable, than it was. The astonishing success of Google was a black swan; so was 9/11. For Nassim Nicholas Taleb, black swans underlie almost everything about our world, from the rise of religions to events in our own personal lives.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share

🔦Editor’s Spotlight