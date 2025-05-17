The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3h

It's interesting how on 4 stars reviews Helpful button removed and only Report one provided. Amazon exhibiting its bias?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture