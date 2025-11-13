Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Conscious Accomplishment: How to Use Personal Achievement for Spiritual Growth by Scott Britton

Have you succeeded by conventional standards but sense there’s something more?

Conscious Accomplishment is a guidebook for ambitious individuals who long to deepen their spiritual path while succeeding in the world. Instead of seeing your personal achievement at odds with your spiritual evolution, you will learn how to use your goals to support it.

This book teaches you how to:

Transform everyday challenges into gateways for expanded awareness and personal freedom

Discover your authentic purpose and contribute to the world with ease

Open your heart to experience unconditional well-being

Align your actions with life’s natural intelligence to achieve with joy and fluidity

Break through limiting beliefs that have hindered your potential

Access your intuitive wisdom to navigate decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

Scott Britton grounds these concepts in modern life by sharing his story of pursuing spiritual growth while building his startup, which was acquired by Salesforce. As an entrepreneur, RenXue teacher, and the host of a top-ranked podcast, Scott helps others follow similar paths of building businesses and thriving careers while focusing on consciousness evolution.

Step into a life where your personal achievement and spiritual growth work together, leading you to a more joyful and purposeful existence.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

