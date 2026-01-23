** Before we get into today’s news a quick plea:

If you are already a paid subscriber, please LIKE these posts . Substack has made it more and more difficult to like posts and it really helps with the algorithms.

If you are considering becoming a paid subscriber then please do so. I want as many people participating with this Substack as possible, so if you need other options, please contact me - thenakedemperor@protonmail.com - as Substack options are limited.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

THE N. EMPEROR

PRESIDENT OF THE NAKED EMPEROR NEWSLETTER **

Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Why Jeffrey Epstein cultivated elite scientists…

Britons warned of severe penalties for refusing future conscription…

Trump withdraws Canada invitation from ‘Board of Peace’…

Buried US Arctic base reveals Greenland’s real military value…

Congress votes to allow government vehicle kill-switch mandate…

AI acceleration threatens second Great Divergence between nations…

Scientists inflate CVs with self-published papers costing taxpayers millions…

UK Lords back under-16 social media ban despite surveillance fears…

Trump sues JPMorgan, claims political de-banking after January 6…

Larry Fink pivots from renewables to AI power demands…

Bleeding-eye virus incident sparks emergency at NIH biolab…

Placenta-derived wound dressings reduce scarring and speed healing…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

The results from a new experiment highlight precisely why lockdowns should never have been enacted and forced injections should have remained a bad memory from WWII.

Because to give lockdowns or vaccinations any sort of justification, the complete, intricate and complex mechanisms of how viruses work should first be fully understood. Otherwise we are no better than medieval doctors wearing beaked masks stuffed with herbs.

In this latest experiment, scientists grouped together volunteers actively infected with the flu with people who were well. They locked them in a small room for days and actively tried to make them catch the flu by sharing objects and exercising together.

Guess what percentage of the well group caught the flu from the ill group?