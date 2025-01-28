📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 49,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Western pandemic policies exposed in new documentary...

Starmer ramps up WHO funding as Trump withdraws US support...

US health officials ordered to cut ties with WHO immediately...

Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by Indiana police...

Astronomers discover ‘Super-Earth’—a prime candidate for alien life...

Trump pushes ‘Iron Dome’ missile defense system for US homeland...

Chinese satellite surpasses Starlink with record-breaking data speed...

Israel allegedly transfers captured Hezbollah weapons to Ukraine...

Sweden seizes ship suspected of sabotaging more Baltic undersea cables...

Why do we forget most dreams?

Chancellor eyes up fake pension surpluses to create fake growth…

Home owning pensioners may have pension reduced…

Nvidia loses $500B as China’s DeepSeek overtakes OpenAI...

Trump’s Greenland push—how it fits into his strategy against Russia...

Chris Whitty’s shocking Covid vaccine admission stuns inquiry...

Mike Pence’s advocacy group linked to Pfizer as it fights RFK Jr....

AI may be eroding critical thinking…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

📖 Today’s Book

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.