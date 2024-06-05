Similar to Schrodinger’s cat, that was both dead and alive, the UK climate in May was apparently both hot and cold.

To us mere mortals, May was bloody freezing. I still had the central heating on and even wore gloves when I went for a run at one point.

But to the climate change, weather forecasting overlords, it was hot. According to the UK’s Met Office, provisional figures show May and spring were the warmest on record.

“Whilst it may not have felt like it” is excellent gaslighting. I’d rather trust my own empirical observations rather than some ever-changing, ideologically biased climate change models.

And to me it was cold and therefore I declare that May was not warm.

But the Met Office provides a scary graph showing how May’s average UK mean temperature was the highest it has been since records began in 1884. How can both viewpoints (me cold, charts hot) be correct?

Looking more closely at what the Met Office said, rather than the climate change alarmist headlines, the “warmth was especially influenced by high overnight temperatures”.

So already we can see that they are taking the average temperatures, which include the night, and the night is when the warming has occurred. How convenient - “Climate Change happened when you were asleep - You didn’t feel it? Oh well, you’ll just have to trust us”.

In fact, May saw 16% more rainfall than average.

And what makes rainfall? Correct - clouds.

The data confirms this with 17% fewer hours of sunshine than average.

So more clouds = less sunlight during the day, making it cold for me. And more clouds = less heat loss at night, making it warm for the climate doomsters.

The Met Office’s own data confirms that weather caused May’s nights to be slightly warmer than usual, not man-made climate change. Weather likely caused by Tonga’s volcanic eruption. This was then averaged out over the month to allow the climate cult to proclaim that the Earth is about to boil all human life.

Just don’t tell them about the Romans growing grapes in Northern England.

