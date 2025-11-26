📰 Reaching over 75,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Schools locked down again in secret pandemic drills

UK schools were reportedly locked down this autumn as part of Exercise Pegasus — the largest pandemic simulation ever held in the country.

Participants were told a novel enterovirus (“EV-D68”) impacting children and young people had emerged in fictional southeast Asia and spread globally. The virus was said to cause respiratory failure, brain swelling, and paralysis.

The scenario led to simulated school closures, travel restrictions, mask mandates and even street protests against social distancing — with ministers instructed to “wargame” their response.

Unlike Covid, this time the simulated virus targeted the youngest, not the elderly.

The real EV-D68 virus, first identified in 1962, has caused respiratory illness, meningitis, and polio-like paralysis in children.

Top Stories

On Orwell’s Trail: Is the EU Eliminating Digital Privacy?

The hostile takeover of Wikipedia — how propaganda captured knowledge…

Removing jury trials is a democratic outrage…

Most voters now say the US government is corrupt…

History Is Not a Science — when interpretation becomes ideology…

Saudi Arabia turns to AI as megaprojects falter…

HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs as it pivots to AI by 2028…

Thank lockdowns for the worst Budget in history…

OpenAI needs $207bn to survive — “a website on top of a money pit”

…and many more stories below.

Today's Book

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle

