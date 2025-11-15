Saturday's Must-Reads - 15 November 2025
🔥 Top Stories
Memo alleges Alibaba aiding Chinese military targeting Americans…
MTG shares explosive Epstein text that enraged Trump…
DOJ probes Epstein ties to Clinton and banks…
EU’s new Democracy Shield becomes powerful censorship machine…
Trump vows multibillion-dollar lawsuit over BBC Panorama edit…
German broadcasters had years of anti-Trump manipulation…
Tucker: FBI hiding truth about Trump shooter Crooks…
U.S. reopens Puerto Rico base amid Caribbean buildup…
Ukraine’s long-range Neptune missile seen in action…
‘False faiths’: the dangerous digital creed of self-worship…
Competing energy needs collide as AI demands soar…
Trump restores drilling across millions of Arctic acres…
Annual festive flu panic is hysterical humbug…
James Watson remembered: brilliant—and cancelled—biological pioneer…
📖 Today’s Book
The Beginning of Infinity: Explanations That Transform the World by David Deutsch
🎞️ Worth Watching
Top Climate Scientist: What If Everything You Knew About Climate Was Wrong?
Dr. Judith Curry was once one of the most respected voices in climate science. Then she started asking hard questions, and everything changed. In this episode, she opens up about her journey from leading academic to “heretic,” after challenging the consensus around climate models and the politics of the IPCC. She explains how fear-driven narratives have shaped global energy policies, often hurting the world’s poorest countries in the process.
🥊 Quick Hits
‘Top secret’ White House memo claims Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US
The document, which the FT said it reviewed, claims that Alibaba has provided the People’s Liberation Army with access to its customer data and shared information on critical software vulnerabilities.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Epstein Text Message to Trump That ‘Sent Him Over the Edge’
On Friday night, Trump slammed Greene in a Truth Social post, calling her “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic” while also stating that he is “withdrawing my support and Endorsement” of her.
US justice department investigates Epstein’s alleged ties to Clinton and banks after Trump request
US President Donald Trump said he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to look into Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Clinton and others.
The EU’s new censorship machine - The Democracy Shield will police speech
The EU loves talking about freedom. Just look at one of its recent press releases, launching something called the European Democracy Shield, which promises to protect everything from “free people” to “free elections” to — this being Brussels — “a vibrant civil society”. All admirable stuff, perhaps, at least on paper. In reality, though, the Democracy Shield is just the latest vision in unfreedom: suppressing dissent and policing speech under the pretext of defending democracy from foreign interference and fake news.
Zohran Mamdani and the ugly rebirth of the socialism of fools
the left can celebrate both the electoral victory of a socialist in NYC and the slitting of socialists’ throats by tyrannical Islamists in the Jewish State. It tells us an unpalatable truth about what passes for ‘socialism’ in bourgeois circles today.
Donald Trump confirms he will sue the BBC over Panorama edit - despite broadcaster’s apology
“We’ll sue them. We’ll sue them for anywhere between a billion (£792m) and five billion dollars (£3.79bn), probably sometime next week,” he told reporters.
Just like at the BBC: How Germany’s public broadcasters have been faking and manipulating their Trump coverage for years
German public broadcasters also demonize Donald J. Trump more than perhaps any other Western politician. In this dossier, NIUS documents – on the basis of extensive material – how ARD, ZDF, and their subsidiaries have been shaping the image of an authoritarian monster since 2016, abandoning basic journalistic principles: context, neutrality, factual accuracy.
Tucker Carlson claims Patel’s FBI ‘doesn’t want us to know’ truth about ‘right-wing’ Trump shooter Crooks
“Thomas Crooks came within a quarter inch of destroying this country, and yet, a year and a half later, we still know almost nothing about him or why he did it. That’s because, for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn’t want us to know,” Carlson said.
Venezuela’s Maduro urges Trump to avoid Afghanistan-style ‘forever war’
Authoritarian leader calls for US to make peace amid military buildup and strikes against alleged drug smugglers
Trump Escalates Pressure on Venezuela, but Endgame Is Unclear
In private, Mr. Trump has talked to aides about Venezuela’s huge oil reserves, estimated at 300 billion barrels, the largest in the world. He had an offer from Mr. Maduro that would have essentially given the United States rights to much of it, without resorting to military action.
U.S. reopens shuttered Puerto Rico naval base as Caribbean military buildup continues
A U.S. naval base in Puerto Rico that was closed more than 20 years ago is now back in operation as the United States builds up forces in the Caribbean ahead of possible military action against Venezuela.
Ukraine’s Long Neptune Cruise Missile Seen in Action For The First Time
The extended-range Long Neptune missile had reportedly been tested in combat, but had not been seen being launched until now.
China warns Japan of ‘crushing’ defeat, tells Chinese citizens to shun visits
Tokyo on Friday summoned Beijing’s ambassador to Japan to protest against a top Chinese diplomat’s online post about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, continuing a tit-for-tat spat that has run for a week.
The digital worship of the autonomous self is a dangerous and self-defeating creed. Silicon Valley is rapidly becoming an uncanny valley — a land of weird neurodivergent conmen, promising technological miracles and creating illusory worlds for the lonely, desperate and confused to inhabit.
When Energy is Done Right, A Rising Tide Will Lift All Boats
When it comes to energy, the main concern for working class Americans and families in general is affordability. For large tech corporations – and specifically, the huge data centers necessary to fuel the emerging artificial intelligence boom – the focus is on access to abundant and reliable energy. Are those divergent concerns inherently incompatible?
Trump restores drilling on millions of Arctic acres blocked by Biden
The administration issued a press release saying it was issuing a final rule to rescind the Biden-era decision to restrict development on 13 million acres that are part of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.
Gunvor’s $22bn gamble: how Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Russia deal collapsed
Torbjörn Törnqvist, the 72-year-old head of trading house Gunvor, had earlier stunned the sector by swooping for Russian oil major Lukoil’s sprawling international business just days after it was hit by US sanctions.
The Dynasty That Changed the World
Dollar hegemony will not collapse overnight. But the multitude of current factors slowly chipping away at its reserve status mean that every bit of influence lost is more likely than before to be gone for good.
Why the annual festive flu panic is a load of old Humbug
IF YOU are one of the handful of people left in the UK after the devastating and deadly covid events of 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 . . . and counting, then you have probably only survived long enough to be killed by the next flu epidemic. And, by all accounts, a big one is on the way.
💎 Fascinating Finds
James Watson, the Greatest Biologist of His Generation
James D. Watson, who died last week at 97, was the greatest biologist of his generation. He was also a cruelly treated target of cancel culture, shunned by the academic science community for which he had done so much and being held virtually incommunicado for the last 15 years of his life at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a leading biomedical research center that he had rescued from oblivion.
Art deco at 100: why the sleek design aesthetic of the ‘machine age’ endures
Originally conceived in western Europe in the 1910s, art deco became dominant in the 1920s and flourished between the first and second world wars. In the US it was known as art moderne (or streamline moderne), a symbol of American interwar prosperity, optimism and luxury – the epitome of the “roaring twenties”.
