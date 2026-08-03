Russia plans to drill super holes to prove whether oil can form without organic matter & Today's Must-Reads (3 August 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Russia’s plan to drill superdeep holes in Arctic revives controversial theory of ‘endless oil’
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Worth Watching
Russia Is Drilling 8 km Down to Prove Oil Never Runs Out
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Scientists say Earth must cut population down to 4 billion
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The War That Could Swallow the World
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England flags banned from lampposts after Oxfordshire County Council wins court case
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Hackers targeted municipal water systems in 7 states this week, FBI says
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Israel, US consider land blockade against Iran to increase economic isolation
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Pakistan though it won the peace. Now, it could be dragged into war.
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Technology
CLARITY Act: Will It Pass, Or Not?
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Almost £200,000 of fuel stolen from UK forecourts every day since Iran war began
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Exxon, Chevron warn fuel prices to endure as war knocks refining
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Cuba plunges into darkness as state energy firm reports new nationwide blackout
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Your day without power
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Man-Made Climate Change
The Death of the Science Journal
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Don’t Forget: There Are Two Multi-Trillion Dollar Pseudoscience Scams
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Health
AstraZeneca holds talks with US cancer drug developer in $400bn merger
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Medical Segregation: A Coming Coup in American Medical Care?
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Fascinating Finds
Mathematicians grapple with a ‘very rapid and very unsettling change’ as AI cracks yet another century-old problem
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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