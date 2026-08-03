Russia’s plan to drill superdeep holes in Arctic revives controversial theory of ‘endless oil’

Russia Is Drilling 8 km Down to Prove Oil Never Runs Out

Scientists say Earth must cut population down to 4 billion

The War That Could Swallow the World

England flags banned from lampposts after Oxfordshire County Council wins court case

Hackers targeted municipal water systems in 7 states this week, FBI says

Israel, US consider land blockade against Iran to increase economic isolation