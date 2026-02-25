Russia claims UK & France planning to give Ukraine nuclear bombs & Today's Must-Reads (25 February 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Andrew’s tax-payer funded Met bodyguards secured Epstein dinner party…
Putin claims sabotage attempts on key gas pipelines…
Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov…
Taiwan chip cutoff could cripple Silicon Valley…
DeepSeek allegedly used Nvidia Blackwell despite ban…
Pentagon pressures Anthropic over AI safeguards…
Are autonomous AI agents gaining too much trust?
Market jitters expose fragility beneath record highs…
Sahara greening challenges desertification narrative…
Declassified CIA files detail mind-control experiments…
Has prosperity truly improved in 50 years?
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Russia says Britain, France plotting to give Ukraine nuclear weapons
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that Britain and France believe that by possessing nuclear weapons, Ukraine would be able to secure more favorable terms for ending the conflict.
“It is believed that Ukraine needs to be supplied with a ‘wonder weapon.’ Kyiv will be able to claim more favorable terms for ending hostilities if it possesses an atomic bomb, or at least a so-called ‘dirty’ bomb,” the statement read.
It noted that Germany “wisely refused to participate in this dangerous adventure.”
According to the SVR, London and Paris are currently resolving issues related to providing Kyiv with such weapons and their delivery systems.
“We are talking about the covert transfer to Ukraine of European components, equipment, and technologies in this area. One option being considered is the French compact TN75 warhead for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile,” the statement said.
The Russian intelligence service accused Paris and London of having “lost sense of reality” and said they “hope to avoid responsibility in vain.”
🎞️ Worth Watching
US congressman Tony Gonzales refuses to resign after revelations of an extra-marital affair which ended with his mistress committing suicide. Apparently, Gonzales had coerced his staffer into a sexual relationship and when her husband found out, she set herself on fire.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s taxpayer funded Met bodyguards told to provide security for Epstein party, emails reveal
Two bodyguards for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were given instructions about a lavish dinner party during a 2010 visit to Epstein’s mansion, emails suggest
There is sabotage against the “TurkStream” and “Blue Stream” gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had received information about sabotage attempts against the “TurkStream” and “Blue Stream” natural gas pipelines, which extend from the bottom of the Black Sea to Turkey.
Netflix and Amazon Prime face £250,000 fines if shows offend British viewers
Streaming giants including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video risk fines of up to £250,000, or five per cent of revenues, if they offend British viewers under new laws bringing platforms in line with traditional broadcasters.
Russia’s FSB Charges Telegram Founder Pavel Durov with Aiding Terrorism
The man who outlasted a French arrest now faces a Russian prison threat from the country he left behind two decades ago.
The Clash of Civilizations Restarts History
Western globalists won’t last long.
Technology
The Looming Taiwan Chip Disaster That Silicon Valley Has Long Ignored
If China invades Taiwan and cuts off its chip exports to American companies, the tech industry and the U.S. economy would be crippled.
China’s DeepSeek trained AI model on Nvidia’s best chip despite US ban, official says
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s latest AI model, set to be released as soon as next week, was trained on Nvidia’s, opens new tab most advanced AI chip, the Blackwell, a senior Trump administration official said on Monday, in what could represent a violation of U.S. export controls.
Hegseth gives Anthropic until Friday to back down on AI safeguards
The Pentagon wants to punish Anthropic as the feud over AI safeguards grows increasingly nasty, but officials are also worried about the consequences of losing access to its industry-leading model, Claude.
The Quiet Creep of AI Autonomy: Are We Trusting Machines Too Much, Too Fast?
Explore how user trust is driving AI agents to work autonomously for longer periods, and the hidden risks of unsupervised digital workers in practice
Finance/Economy
The Citrini fuss exposes a market looking for an excuse to fall
The stock market has reached the point where blog posts cause significant stock moves, or at least where people think that they do.
US Housing Market Has Major Gap Between Sellers and Buyers
The U.S. housing market has finally turned in favor of buyers, as sellers now outnumber them by more than 600,000, or 44 percent, according to a new study by real estate brokerage Redfin.
Man-made Climate Change
RealClear Politics Is Right: The Climate Hoax Is a Massive Financial Scam
Not only has the spending resulted in no change in the rate of warming or reductions in the increase of atmospheric carbon dioxide, but the money was spent in a way that made life worse for people around the globe.
Surprising Discovery: Sahara Is Greening…Billions Of Trees Where Once Thought To Be Barren
The Sahara Desert has shrunk, satellite images confirm…evidence of a real ecological shift
The Rules of Credibility
The reason why you and your open-minded friend have responded so differently to the evidence is not just because of your relative prior beliefs in psychic powers, but also the relative trust you have placed in the scientific community.
Health
Declassified CIA files reveal chilling blueprint to manipulate Americans’ minds through covert drugging with vaccines
The report, added to the CIA’s reading room in 2025, details the government’s once top-secret Project Artichoke that ran from 1951 to 1956, focusing on behavior control, interrogation techniques and psychological manipulation.
Has Life Really Improved in Half a Century?
From 1984 to 2024, real median household income rose 40 percent. But during these years, it became more typical than not that a single household would have two income streams (at least) rather than just one.
Links between covid jabs and cancer can no longer be denied
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher has described mRNA jabs as ‘one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in history’, listing 20 increased cancer risk factors that studies have linked to the jabs.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Animals’ perception of time is linked to the pace of their life
The way different species sample time, and the rates at which they can perceive it, varies greatly across the animal kingdom.
Concerning the greening of the Sahara, climatologists have known for decades that the Sahara (and the earth in general) goes thru cycles of approximately 40,000 years. The Sahara has been temperate and livable in the past, and will be again.