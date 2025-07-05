Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Not a Number: Patrick Mcgoohan - a Life by Rupert Booth

When Patrick McGoohan first starred in Danger Man in 1960 and as ‘Number 6’ in cult show The Prisoner, industry insiders hailed the arrival of an enigmatic genius and Hollywood beckoned. But who was this man who worked as a chicken farmer and bank clerk before becoming a hugely successful actor simply by chance?



In this up-to-date biography Rupert Booth reveals the true character of a man whose off-screen behaviour matched his fiery on-screen persona.



Why was he so puritanical, refusing to even kiss a woman for any part he played? Why was he so controlling over his work in The Prisoner and other productions?



A timely exploration of the man whose declaration ‘I will not be pushed, filed, stamped, indexed, briefed, de-briefed or numbered!’ continues to resonate with audiences decades after it was first uttered with such conviction.

