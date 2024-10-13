📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Must-Reads for Sunday 13 October 2024.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Report names ‘Immaculate Constellation’ UAP program. A leaked whistleblower report says the Pentagon is operating a secret UFO retrieval program called “Immaculate Constellation,” according to independent journalist Michael Shellenberger.

Huge alien announcement 'could happen within weeks' as professor says 'we've found it'. In what could potentially be the biggest story in the history of science – two rival teams of astronomers are said to be racing to confirm the discovery of an alien civilisation.

The true, hidden origin of the so-called 'Hard Problem of Consciousness'. In this essay, you will be surprised at how obvious and quaint the thought error is that underlies the hard problem, and flabbergasted that so many otherwise smart, educated people can consider the whole business a mystery of some sort.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric.” Bertrand Russell

🎞️ Worth Watching

Ron DeSantis destroys the climate change narrative.

🥊 Quick Hits

What the Daily Mail didn’t say about the latest NHS vaccine drive. The Mail article failed to mention that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Moderna on behalf of investors in the US for misleading investors.

North Carolinians burying their dead in back yards as morgues overflow. "According to folks on the ground — fire, medical, law enforcement officials — they’re way underreporting the numbers."

The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated. For six months, the MHRA and other national regulators have been sitting on a Pfizer report about Covid vaccine safety. Worryingly, the abstract doesn’t look good at all.

Will Donald Trump betray RFK Jr? The “Blue MAGA” super-team has sent shockwaves through the political establishment. But as this alliance takes shape, a question looms: will Trump ultimately betray his newfound ally?

Systematic Error in Global Temperatures due to Weather Station Ageing. A new study says that the aging of the white paint or plastic on weather stations causes them to absorb more sunlight, leading to slightly higher temperature readings.

JFK Assassination: The Parkland Hospital Confrontation. It has left an impression on the public memory that would be hard to erase or alter. But is it an accurate account of events?

👀 In Case You Missed It

With Operation Popeye, the U.S. government made weather an instrument of war. As geo-engineering projects soar, the declassified project is newly relevant. Cloud seeding, if and when it works, is successful only because it piggybacks on existing weather, rather than creating new storm fronts from scratch.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Some of Our Top Schools Are Embarrassing Themselves Over Covid. The Nation asks why are places like Stanford and Johns Hopkins hosting gatherings of well-known coronavirus cranks?

