The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gavin's avatar
Gavin
3m

R. Scruton, good. Marxist apologists & communist "intellectuals" bad. 'nuff said.

be that so, one must admire Scruton's challenge to the dopey conventional "wisdom".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture