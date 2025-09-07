The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
3h

It is a good read. I believe that anything was possible given that Patton made a lot of enemies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jonathan's avatar
jonathan
14m

Probably best result?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture