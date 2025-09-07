Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Murder, He Wrote



And he wrote the true story. Investigative and military reporter Robert Wilcox unravels the mystery surrounding the death of one of history’s preeminent war heroes: George S. Patton. Wilcox cries foul play and reveals the shocking truth behind Old Blood and Guts' untimely demise in Target: Patton the Plot to Assassinate General George S. Patton.



Conflicting testimony, disappearing witnesses, missing official reports, a suspicious Stalin, and a lack of autopsy comprise the greatest unsolved mystery of World War II.



Find out "whodunit" in this thrilling account of America's most famous general.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

