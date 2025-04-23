Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Conclave by Robert Harris

NOW A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE DIRECTED BY EDWARD BERGER AND STARRING RALPH FIENNES, STANLEY TUCCI, JOHN LITHGOW, AND ISABELLA ROSSELLINI • NOMINATED FOR AN ACADEMY AWARD® FOR BEST PICTURE • The page-turning thriller set in the Vatican's secretive halls of power by the best-selling author of Enigma and Fatherland



The pope is dead. Behind the locked doors of the Sistine Chapel, one hundred and eighteen cardinals from all over the globe will gather to cast their votes in the world's most secretive election.

They are holy men. But they are not immune to the human temptations of power and glory. And they are not above the tribalism and factionalism that consumes humanity. When all is said and done, one of them will become the most powerful spiritual figure on Earth.



