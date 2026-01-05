The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Susan P ...
1h

One of the BEST book's ever - uncovering deep corruption/lies etc. Big harma, worldwide gov't, big corporations etc. all in bed w/each other. Highly recommend. btw - my uncle was an ENT doctor & worked with fauci during the aids epidemic in NYC , he told my Mom in early 2021, "I didn't trust him than & I don't trust him now" In God we Trust ...

Lucy Cole
1h

After you read RFK's Fauci book, I very highly recommend the "sequel", The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race.

