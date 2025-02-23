Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Carthage Must Be Destroyed: The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Civilization by Richard Miles

Drawing on a wealth of new research, archaeologist, historian, and master storyteller Richard Miles resurrects the civilization that ancient Rome struggled so mightily to expunge.

This monumental work charts the entirety of Carthage's history, from its origins among the Phoenician settlements of Lebanon to its apotheosis as a Mediterranean empire whose epic land-and-sea clash with Rome made a legend of Hannibal and shaped the course of Western history. Carthage Must Be Destroyed reintroduces readers to the ancient glory of a lost people and their generations-long struggle against an implacable enemy.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

